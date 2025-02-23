26.8 C
Metro news

Community honours Osun journalist with chieftaincy title

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

In recognition of his contributions to community development and media excellence, the Correspondent of New Telegraph in Osun, Ayobami Agboola, has been conferred with the prestigious title of Asiwaju of Kajola in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State.

His wife, Yetunde Agboola, was also honoured as Yeye Asiwaju of Kajola.

The conferment ceremony, was a testament to Agboola’s influence beyond journalism.

According to the Baale of Kajola, Chief Yunusa Kabiru, the recognition was based on Agboola’s commitment to the progress of the town, despite not being an indigene.

“Leadership is not about where one is from but about contributions to growth and development. Ayobami Agboola has shown dedication to the welfare of our people, and this title is well deserved,” Baale Kabiru said.

Representing the Timi of Edeland, the Iyalode of Edeland, Chief Osunsoko Kafilat, congratulated Agboola and encouraged him to continue supporting the community and strengthening his relationship with its people.

Dignitaries, community leaders, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the occasion, underscoring the growing recognition of individuals making tangible impacts at the grassroots level.

