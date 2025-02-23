Afenifere leaders storm Lagos to honour Ayo Adebanjo

Ibrahim Quadri

Various constituencies within the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, on Sunday, February 23, gathered at the Lekki, Lagos residence of one of its leaders, Chief Ayodele Adebanjo, who passed into glory on Friday, February 14, 2025. He was 96.

This was confirmed by the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Comrade Jare Ajayi.

Among those who gathered at Adebanjo’s Lagos home were members of Afenifere Worldwide of all persuasions, prominent Yoruba citizens as well as former and incumbent officials of the organization from various states as well as some former state’ governors.

A one-time acting Leader of Afenifere, Chief Adebanjo, was a well-respected top-leader of the organization and a strong voice within the Nigeria firmament.

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Segun Mimiko, delivered the message of the organization’

National leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who described his erstwhile deputy as ‘a patriot par excellence!’

According to Dr. Mimiko, Pa Fasoranti again expressed his condolences to the family members and prayed that the good legacies of Pa Adebanjo will continue to thrive.

“Pa Fasoranti said that although he was not physically present here at this event, he is fully with us here spiritually”, Mimiko added.

Fasoranti went further to say that Adebanjo’s contributions during the struggle for Nigeria’s independence as well as during struggles for the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria shall remain indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history. And that he “was an unrelenting ideologue who fought for several noble causes under the auspices of Afenifere where he was Acting Leader and a pillar of support. He was certainly a patriot par excellence”.

It was due to his huge reputation within and outside of Afenifere fold that made notable people to gather in Lekki to formally commiserate with the immediate and extended families of the deceased and to reiterate their determination to have a rejuvenated Afenifere.

They also expressed commitment to the progress of Yorubaland and a truly federal Nigeria.

Also speaking on the occasion, former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, described late Pa Adebanjo as a leader whose contributions can not be forgotten.

According to Fayemi, Adebanjo’s commitment to egalitarianism and a truly federal Nigeria is “something those of us left behind must keep pursuing vigorously”.

Asiwaju of Yewa, Otunba Samuel Ibikunle also eulogised Adebanjo and urged youths to learn from the good virtues of elders so that their paths in life can be smooth.

Secretary General of Afenifere, Agbaakin Ademola Folarin, said that Chief Adebanjo ‘was a great leader and a highly notable patriot who will not be forgotten’.

The gathering was the first of its kind in recent time in which various tendencies within the organization would assemble on the same spot and perhaps at the same time.

Watchers observed that Adebanjo’s death sort of united tendencies (which some outside the body called ‘factions’) as representatives of various Yoruba organisations were at the event.

Others who spoke, including Chief Wale Oshun, Chief Ayo Opadokun etc., underscored Adebanjo’s tenacity, doggedness and steadfastness in whatever he believed in.

The family of the late nonanegarian expressed appreciation for the honour done to their patriarch.

They gave an assurance that the good legacies of their father would be sustained.