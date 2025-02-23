Adeleke swears in 30 LGs chairmen, councilors in Osun

.Directs them to stay away from council secretariats

.LG bosses get certificates of return

.APC rejects election, describes exercise as illegal, unconstitutional

.As Makinde sues for peace

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Chairmen and councilors elected in Saturday’s local government election in Osun State have been presented with their certificates of return.

A statement signed by the Information Officer, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, Sadiat Isiaka, obtained in Osogbo on Sunday, said that the Commission’s chairman, Hashim Abioye, presented the council officials their certificates.

OSSIEC had conducted the poll after the state government rejected advice from the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Egbetokun, asking them to discontinue the exercise.

After Saturday’s election, Abioye had returned 332 councillors and 30 local government chairmen who contested the poll on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, elected.

The opposition’s All Progressives Congress, however, rejected the results, claiming the election did not hold in any part of the state to warrant the declaration of results.

Isiaka’s statement, while giving an update on the election, said Abioye “has presented Certificates of Return to the elected chairmen in the just-concluded local government election, held on Saturday, 22nd of February, 2025.

“The OSSIEC Chairman congratulated the elected chairmen on their victory, just as he urged them to be good ambassadors of democracy both in conduct and service to the people.

“OSSIEC had on Saturday announced candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party as winners in both the 332 councillorship and the 30 local government chairmanship seats in the state.”

.APC rejects election, describes exercise as illegal, unconstitutional

.As Makinde sues for peace

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the speed with which local government election was held in Osun State ,on Saturday and the alleged swearing in of elected officials on Sunday despite a subsisting court order which reinstated sacked council leaders in the state.

A statement issued by Barrister Felix Morka, National Publicity Secretary on Sunday, accused Governor Adeleke of creating ‘”needless political provocation and a clear renewed threat to the peace and safety of lives in the state.”

The APC condemned what it described as the “wanton disregard for the rule of law and a validly subsisting judgment of the Court of Appeal, by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state who went ahead and conducted what he purported to be a local government election in the state on Saturday, February 22, 2025.”

The party recalled that recently, the otherwise peaceful Osun state has had its peace violently disrupted by the governor’s stubborn refusal to respect the judgment of the Court of Appeal handed down on February 10, 2025, which effectively reinstated elected APC local government officials that were sacked by the governor’s executive order pursuant to a judgment of a Federal High Court of November 25, 2022, which nullified the election that brought the local government officials into office.

In a recent judgement however, the Court of Appeal allowed the appeal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the judgment of the Federal High Court and held that the suit was incompetent and was struck out, accordingly.

“In effect, the Court of Appeal nullified the judgment of the Federal High Court and reinstated the sacked local government officials until the expiration of their term of office in October 2025. That is the valid, subsisting and binding legal position on the matter.

“Following the sack of the local government officials in 2022, Governor Adeleke appointed illegal and unconstitutional caretaker committees to run the affairs of local government councils in the state in egregious violation of Section 7(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which stipulates that “the system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is under this constitution guaranteed.”

The statement emphasized that the APC exercised utmost respect for the decision of the Federal High Court and demonstrated mature restraint in the face of Governor Adeleke’s illegal and unconstitutional appointment of caretaker committees in the state while it diligently pursued its appeal against the decision of the Federal High Court that has now been nullified by the Court of Appeal.

“The APC did not resort to violence or self help in the matter but submitted to the rule of law and the authority of the courts. Why is it so difficult for Governor Adeleke, who swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, to abide by a valid order of the Court of Appeal reinstating the sacked local government officials? Why is the Governor and his PDP vehement on taking matters into their own hands in disregard of a valid judgement of the Court of Appeal? Why is Governor Adeleke so desperate and determined to incite anarchy in Osun state with impunity? And why is the Governor so unaffected by the already tragic loss of lives of innocent citizens of the state in reckless breach of his duty to protect lives and property of all citizens in the state?

“The purported fresh election last Saturday conducted by Governor Adeleke and his PDP is nothing but a disgraceful sham, illegal, unconstitutional and violently contemptuous of the valid and subsisting judgment of the Court of Appeal, and of no effect whatsoever. The exercise was a reckless waste of public funds, and an irresponsible incitement to further violence in an already volatile atmosphere in the state.

“Governor Adeleke is under constitutional responsibility to respect and uphold the laws of our land, including giving effect to binding court judgements notwithstanding his personal or partisan political wishes or preferences. As he was quick to issue an executive order sacking the local government officials based on the Federal High Court judgment of 2022, Governor Adeleke is under clear constitutional obligation to similarly comply with the Court of Appeal judgment reinstating the same officials. The sensible and democratic remedy available to Governor Adeleke is to exercise his government’s right to appeal to the Supreme Court in the matter.

“Governor Adeleke bears a solemn duty to protect the lives and property of all citizens of Osun state irrespective of political difference. We urge Governor Adeleke to immediately end his illegal and anti-democratic push with fresh local government election, and abide by the valid judgment of the Court of Appeal in the matter.

“The breaking news reports of the purported swearing in of “newly elected” local government officials by Governor Adeleke constitutes needless political provocation and a clear renewed threat to the peace and safety of lives in the state.

“We enjoin local government workers in Osun state to go about their duties peacefully and in line with the authority of the judicially reinstated chairmen and councillors. Further, we call on the Police and other security agencies to remain vigilant and prevent further breakdown of law and order in the state as may arise from Governor Adeleke’s illegal and reckless actions.

“In keeping with the rule of law, it is our expectation that the Federal Government will make federal allocation for local governments available only to democratically elected and judicially certified local government officials in Osun state.

“The people of Osun state deserve to live in peace and security. Governor Adeleke must quit his political infantilism, and uphold peace and constitutional order in the state,” the statement concluded.