2027 Elections: Umahi may scuttle Tinubu’s re-election chances in S’East – Group

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Southeast All Progressives Congress (APC) Renewal Movement (SARM), has alerted President Bola Tinubu of the danger that may rock his electoral boat in the Southeast if he does not as a matter of urgent national importance call the Minister of Works, David Umahi, to order.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Osita Okechukwu alleged that it is regrettable that the only critical road the Southeast benefited from the nationwide Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS) is being sabotaged by our own big brother, Engr. David Umahi, Minister of Works.

He said that the completion of the construction of 110 kilometers Enugu-Onitsha Express Road had been going on seamlessly under the MTN Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (RITCS), until Umahi’s unfair and unnecessary stop work order.

But contacted, Umahi simply said “shame on them”.

SARM however, noted that the hardship faced by motorists on the highway was because of the stop work order, alleging other numerous heart-rending ghastly motor accidents, one of which was the avoidable Oil Tanker tragedy that claimed many lives penultimate week few kilometers to Enugu, including a whole family coming back from South Africa.

They called on the President to conduct a thorough investigation to confirm or rebut their investigation that the slow down of work on the road is hampering diligent mobilisation of voters for the President in the Southeast as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

“Indeed some of our political opponents are insinuating that Umahi is playing President Tinubu’s script, which I know is a big blatant lie. The traducers cite instances when Umahi had not only issued a stop work order, albeit had altered the scope of work by deleting the 9th Mile Flyover, Solar Light included for security reasons and a host of uncountable bottlenecks. Before God and man one could not fathom the main reason behind our brother’s infractions on this RITCS project carefully designed to avoid cumbersome budget circle”, Okechukwu said

He added that SARM was alarmed and had to question where the Minister who for over one year had no money to fix ordinary collapsed bridge at the neck of Enugu-Port Harcourt road, sourced alternate funding when he threatened in a press statement to revoke the MTN’s N202 billion Enugu-Onitsha Express Road goodwill contract?

“Mr President kindly intervene to stop this unholy assault on the integrity of Ndigbo, their stereotype-emotional vortex, unnecessarily being raised and their economic development. A paradigm progress will aid the harvest of the winning votes SARM is packaging to gazette Mr. President’s goodies record, like the South East Development Commission (SEDC) that will address Ndigbo’s hunger for critical infrastructure like electricity, roads, ICT development”, Okechukwu added.

