Why Tinubu gave NDDC marching orders to complete abandoned projects

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Poised for development in the Ondo State mandate areas of the Niger Delta region, the Executive Director, Corporate Affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) Hon.Ifedayo Abegunde(Abena) has aligned various Youth groups and stakeholders from Ilaje and Ese-Odo to deliberate on how to uplift the area.

Speaking at the Forum, Abegunde emphasized the importance of collaboration between the NDDC and the people of the mandate areas.

It noted that the current NDDC board is committed to serving the interests of the people in accordance with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abegunde promised to engage the youths of the mandate area positively.

The stakeholders appreciated the gesture of the Executive Director who they described as a sincere man, noting that this was the first time an NDDC Executive Director will be engaging directly with the youths since the commission’s inception in 2001.

The Youth group highlighted several challenges facing their communities, including Lack of access to clean water.

Despite being surrounded by water, the communities lack access to potable water.

They also spoke about dilapidated infrastructure: Schools and hospitals are in piteous state.

According to their submission Ayetoro and other communities like Awoye and others have been taken over by the Atlantic ocean

They demanded completion of hundreds of abandoned projects littering the area of Ilaje and Ẹsẹ Odo.

The Youths also complained of the unavailability of Ondo State representative on the Board of NDDC who they accused of turning the position to his family business center.

Abegunde in his response assured the stakeholders that their concerns had been documented and would be addressed soon.

He encouraged them to visit the NDDC website for updates on the projects and initiatives aimed at addressing their challenges.

Abegunde also promised to engage with the stakeholders regularly to foster synergy between the NDDC and the people of the mandate areas.

According to him, the issue of abandoned projects has raised a lot of concerns and this has prompted Mr President to give a marching order for the completion of all ongoing and abandoned projects in the Niger Delta region.

The meeting marked a significant step towards bridging the gap between the NDDC and the communities it serves and demonstrated the NDDC’s renewed commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2