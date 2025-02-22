Osun LG Elections: Adeleke casts vote, sues for peace

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has lauded the peaceful conduct of the February 22 Local Government elections in the state.

Speaking on Saturday after casting his vote at at his polling unit in Sagba/Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, Ede at around 7:50am, Adeleke urged residents to come out peacefully and vote.

According him, “The process has been very peaceful, I made a broadcast to the good people of Osun State that in this election, there should be no violence because Osun State is a very peaceful State.

“They should come out peacefully and vote and go back peacefully there should be no problem.”

