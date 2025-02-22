24.3 C
Lagos
February 23, 2025
Trending now

Barcelona claim narrow win at Las Palmas to reclaim Liga lead

Osun LG Election: PDP sweeps all chairmanship, councillorship seats

Fake Civil Society Groups recruits against NCDMB

Nigeria’s livestock industry has great potentials

NSCDC, Tantita deepen partnership to end oil theft in Niger Delta

Gunmen invades Elyon Paradise Ministry church, Asagba Ogwashi, shoot Pastor, whisk away…

ESUT matriculates 7,174 students

Igbo daughter makes waves in Film studies, humanities in US

Nnanyereugo Hubert Anumudu weds Onyinyechi gift Nneji in Lagos

Akure Monarch, Deji orders suspension of Iralepo from Palace

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nnanyereugo Hubert Anumudu weds Onyinyechi gift Nneji in Lagos

by Peter Anayo093

Mr.  Nnanyereugo Hubert  Anumudu his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi gift Nneji their wedding Certificate in Lagos on 20/2/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Representing the groom’s father, Mr Benson Anumudu; Mr.  Nnanyereugo Hubert  Anumudu his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi Gift Nneji, representing the bride’s father, Ugochukwu Onyeaghala.

L-r… Chinyere Oleru; Mother of the Groom, Mrs Ngozi Anumudu; the Couple Mr.  Nnanyereugo Hubert  Anumudu his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi Gift Nneji; Group Managing director Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r …Josuha Iheakanwa; Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; the Couple Mr.  Nnanyereugo Hubert  Anumudu his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi gift Nneji; Group Managing director Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and  Joy Iheakanwa.

L-r… Mrs Nkeiru Anumudu ; Mr Benson Anumudu  and  Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa,  Mrs. Peterside and  Mrs. Regina Ezenwa.

From 4th left Chinyere Oleru; Mother of the Groom, Mrs Ngozi Anumudu;  Mr.  Nnanyereugo Hubert   Anumudu his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi gift Nneji; Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and others at the wedding.

Nnanyereugo Hubert  Anumudu his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi Gift Nneji; poses with friends.

L-r...Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto  Iheakanwa with  Mrs Esther Oparadike.

Mother the Groom, Mrs. Ngozi Anumudu  (middle) poses with friends, during the wedding of  Nnanyereugo Hubert  Anumudu. his wife former Miss  Onyinyechi Gift Nneji in Lagos on 20/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

World Press Conference by NHFPC on the Theme Promoting Season of Peace ,Security in Nigeria

Peter Anayo

2025 Budget Defence of  Ministry of Defence with  committee at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Press conference on  urgency to halt all divestments of IOCs, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO