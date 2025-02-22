Mutfwang, Defense chief, pays glowing tributes to Gen. Useni as he laid to rest

DANIEL DAUDA, ​​Jos

As the body of Lt. General Jemeriah Timbut Useni (rtd) is going to be laid to rest on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in Langtang North LGA, Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang and Chief of Defense staff, Christopher Musa,has paid a glowing tribute to the deceased sage.

Governor Mutfwang said the state government stands in solidarity with the family, friends and well-wishers of General Useni ” as we mourn the loss of an esteemed son, statesman and patriot of our land.”

According to the governor, “As he is laid to rest on February 22, 2025, we honour a life devoted to service, sacrifice and the progress of our state and nation.

“From his roots in Langtang North, Plateau State, Useni remarkable rise to prominence in Nigeria’s Military and political spheres exemplified selflessness, resilience and patriotism.

“His exceptional career in the Nigerian Army saw him attain the rank of Lieutenant General, serving as Quartermaster General and later as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, where his contributions to Abuja’s transformation remain invaluable.”

Mutfwang added that beyond his military and administrative achievements, Useni was instrumental in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He said as senator for Plateau South, Useni was unwavering in his efforts to uplift his constituents, embodying the principles of leadership, integrity and good governance.

“Throughout his lifetime, he nurtured and mentored many, encouraging younger generations to embrace service with courage and dedication. His impact on Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole will remain indelible”, he pointed out.

He further stressed that as they said goodbye to the Distinguished leader, the state government offered heartfelt condolences to Nigerians, his family and loved ones.

In a sober mood, the governor concluded:” May his legacy of service continue to inspire generations to come and may his soul rest in eternal peace with the Lord. Amen.”

Governor Mutfwang had earlier constituted a 23-man high-powered committee to give the elderstatesman a befitting state burial. While the secretary to the Government of the state, Arch. Samuel Jatau is the chairman of the committee.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, acknowledged the values of loyalty, courage, and selflessness that defined General Useni throughout his life.

“As a military leader, General Useni played a pivotal role in shaping the Nigerian Army and contributing to the nation’s stability during wartime. His tenure as a military governor was marked by unwavering commitment to nation-building and development. He was a leader who embodied both strength and compassion, always striving to uplift the lives of those he served.

“His impact extended beyond Nigeria, leaving an indelible mark on communities across the world, including places like Houston and Lyon.

“Today, I extend my deepest condolences on the loss of a father, grandfather, and mentor. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The former minister of the FCT passed away in France at the age of 82.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2