Matawalle urges Security Agencies to maintain Law ,Order in Osun

by Peter Anayo0102

The Honourable Minister of State for Defence, H.E. Dr. Bello Mohammad Matawalle MON, has unequivocally expressed his concern on the recent  incidents in the local government councils in Osun State.

 

In light of this significant development, he has called upon security agencies to take proactive measures to maintain law and order in the state.

 

Matawalle emphasized that the ruling is not only a reflection of the judiciary’s independence but also aligns seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding justice, equity, and the rule of law across the nation. He highlighted that the recent incident in Osun state in which some lives were lost should not be allowed to continue.  As a minister of state for defence, my duty also includes the protection of lives and properties of all citizens.

 

“This affirmation stands as a testament to the administration’s dedication to ensuring that democratic principles are respected and upheld at all levels of governance,” he stated.

 

In his statement,  Matawalle urged all stakeholders, political leaders, community members, and civil society organizations to respect the rule of law and engage in constructive dialogue. He stressed the importance of collaboration in fostering a peaceful and conducive environment in Osun State, which is vital for the progress and development of the region.

 

Furthermore, he called on the citizens of Osun State to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate tensions, assuring them that the federal government is committed to ensuring their safety as security has been elevated. He reiterated that maintaining peace is paramount and that the government will support all efforts aimed at achieving stability and harmony within the state.

 

Matawalle concluded by reaffirming the administration’s resolve to protect the democratic rights of all citizens and to work tirelessly towards a peaceful Nigeria, where justice prevails and the rule of law is upheld.

 

 

 

