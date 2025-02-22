Igbo daughter makes waves in Film studies, humanities in US

… Pioneering Change through Scholarship, Conference Leadership

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Igbo daughter from Alor, Idemili South Council Area, Anambra State, Maureen Okwulogu, a dynamic Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas at Dallas, is said to be making waves in Film studies and the humanities and as such exemplifies the philosophy of being the change you want to see.

In a press release she made available to newsmen, she is reported to have harnessed her academic journey as a platform for transformation, innovation, and global discourse in film studies and the humanities.

According to the release Okwulogu’s research delves into World Cinema, Transnational Film, Global Film Distribution, and Nigerian Cinema, with a keen focus on cross-cultural representation and audience reception and deeply committed to exploring how cinema shapes and reflects cultural identity, examining the evolving landscape of global media, and interrogating the power dynamics that define international film industries.

It is gathered that her work has been presented at esteemed academic conferences, and her scholarship has contributed to significant discussions on the role of digital platforms in reshaping cinematic narratives.

According to reports, beyond her academic pursuits, Okwulogu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to fostering intellectual engagement by co-organizing the Research, Art, and Writing (RAW) Conference at UT Dallas.

Recall that the annual graduate conference, hosted by the School of Arts, Humanities, and Technology, served as an interdisciplinary space for emerging scholars, artists, and researchers to exchange ideas, challenge conventions, and push the boundaries of knowledge production.

The 2025 RAW Conference, titled BAIT, PROMPTS, and AID: The Power and Poetics of Engagement in Art, Technology, History, and Human Nature/Nurture, reflects Okwulogu’s dedication to facilitating critical dialogues on the intersections of creative practice, technological advancements, historical narratives, and human interaction.

It is learnt that her leadership in curating and organizing this event underscores her ability to bridge academic scholarship with real-world impact, fostering an environment where diverse voices converge to shape the future of the arts and humanities.

According to impeccable family sources, one of Maureen Okwulogu’s most significant contributions to the 2025 Research, Art, and Writing (RAW) Conference was the expansion of its academic mentorship component.

Recognizing the challenges graduate students face in preparing for conferences, she reportedly played a pivotal role in designing and implementing a series of hands-on workshops to equip participants with essential scholarly communication skills.

It is reported that alongside her co-organizer, she spearheaded key initiatives such as the “How to Write an Abstract” Workshop, which provided structured guidance to help students craft compelling abstracts, refine their research proposals, and identify Calls for Papers (CFPs).

The Mini Swag Abstract Writing Session, supported by Professor Linda Smith-Brecheisen, offered an interactive space where students received direct feedback on their abstracts, ensuring clarity and academic rigor, it was learnt.

Further strengthening the mentorship aspect of the conference, Okwulogu facilitated the “How to Present Successfully at a Conference” Seminar, and also helped establish the “How to Successfully Present a Creative Project at a Conference” workshop.

The release stated that beyond these initiatives, Okwulogu played a key role in modernizing RAW’s significantly increasing accessibility for international scholars and she along with her co-organizer also introduced a virtual exhibition space, allowing creative works and multimedia research to reach a wider audience.

Her leadership in reshaping RAW 2025 underscores her vision for an inclusive, interdisciplinary, and forward-thinking academic community, the release further stated.

Reflecting on her contributions, Okwulogu remarked, “RAW is more than just a conference; it’s a Launchpad for ideas, collaboration, and innovation. By creating spaces where research meets mentorship and where traditional and creative disciplines converge, we are not just organizing an event—we are building a community that empowers scholars to thrive.”

Through her dedication, innovation, and commitment to mentorship, Maureen Okwulogu has not only elevated the RAW Conference but has also reinforced its standing as a transformative platform for academic and artistic engagement.

