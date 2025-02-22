Former Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau passes on at the age of 57

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Former Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau passed on at the age of 57 years on Saturday 22nd of February 2025.

Confirming the death to newsmen in Bauchi through telephone, one of the aides to the former senator, Comrade Haruna Usman Muhammad said that the late Senator died after a brief illness on Saturday morning at Abuja and he will be buried today.

The former Senator first represented the senatorial district in 2018 after winning a by-election following the death of Senator Ali Wakili.

He was later re-elected as a senator during the 2019 general elections and served until 2023.

During his tenure in the Senate, he had served two consecutive terms in the House of Representatives, representing where he represented Toro Federal Constituency from 2011 to 2018.

The late Senator was known for his contributions on legislative advocacy, infrastructure projects for his constituents as well as youth empowerment.

