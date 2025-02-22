Excluding Igbo from 2025 budget, a motivation for pursuit of Biafran nation – IPOB warns

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that the exclusion of South East (Biafra Land) Region from all the capital projects in the 2025 National budget will motivate the Igbo to struggle for the independence of a Biafran nation.

The movement sounded the note of warning through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful, while referring to the endorsement of the budget by the Nigerian House of Representatives stating that such endorsement is a confirmation that the Nigerian State has denied Ndigbo citizenship.

“This goes to justify the call for an independent Biafra Nation as championed by the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (A Prisoner of Conscience in Nigeria DSS solitary confinement).

“Recently, a viral video was seen where an Igbo House of Representatives member was raising concern over the exclusion of the entire South East Region in the capital projects of the Federal Government during the 2025 budget hearing at the National Assembly. This Rep member was shouted down by other dishonorable Rep members from other regions.

“In the same video, the Speaker of the House of Representatives told the concerned Igbo Rep member that Ndigbos should wait perhaps if there is another supplementary budget that the South East Region will then be included. Imagine the disdain and level of ethnic hatred that the Nigerian Government under Ahmed Bola Tinubu has against Ndigbo.

“The same level of ethnic hatred against Ndigbo during pre-independence and post-indepence is still being exhibited until today. It is not a surprise to every right thinking Igbo person to know that Nigeria is a dangerous country for Ndigbo. This is a wakeup call for Igbo politicians and those Igbo traitors who thought that perhaps working for the Nigeria State somehow will cause them to be loved; you’re not only digging your personal graves but the grave of future generations of Ndigbo.

“The earlier Ndigbo understood that our hope of survival and being a prosperous nation as our CHI (God) has ordained for us is inside the Independent Biafran Nation.

“South East Region is not only a major tribe in Nigeria but a region that contributes to over 40% in revenue via oil and gas and non-oil revenues to the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product, the GDP. Ndigbo are the people that attract the direct foreign investment and foreign remittances more than any ethnic group in Nigeria.

“Ndigbo are the highest importers of goods that generate the biggest chunk of revenue for the Nigerian economy. The oil and gas from the Southeastern States are major revenue to the Nigerian government. Yet in all these revenues generated by Ndigbo and from Alaigbo, the South East was never considered for any capital projects by the fraudulent government in Nigeria.

“However, Ndigbo already knows that the Nigeria State is anti-Igbo. But using our natural and human resources to develop other regions is called exploitation. That does not go down well with Biafrans and must be resisted quickly. Since, the tribal bigot government of Nigeria do not consider the South East Region as part of Nigerian territory, they should heed to the call of IPOB and organize a Biafran referendum for Biafrans to exit Nigeria peacefully to avoid the repeat of 1967-1970.

“IPOB expects the South East Representative members and the Senate members to boycott the National Assembly in protest against the exclusion of the South East Region from capital projects during the 2025 budget hearing if indeed they are representing the people of the East. Unfortunately, no single protest was staged by these Igbo Reps and Senators. What a shame! the movement stated.

