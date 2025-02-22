Anambra Commissioner vows to sack workers sabotaging healthcare services

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike has warned those he described as saboteurs among the Primary Health Care (PHC) system to desist, resign or be shown the exit door by the government.

Obidike gave the warning during a multi-stakeholder dialogue and reflection session with state, local government and community PHC actors, organized for critical stakeholders in the primary health care sub-sector, under the Strengthening Partnership for Accountability, Result and Knowledge, (SPARK 2) project, funded by International Budget Partnership (IBP).

The Commissioner said, “We are not joking and the recent case in Ukpo is a testament to our seriousness. The woman has been suspended and may not come back into the job.

The Governor does not tolerate any form of sabotage that can undermine his good intention for our people.

“We have over 3,000 nurses, over 1,000 CHEWs, and about 100 doctors waiting for us to employ them and somebody we are paying cannot stay in the facility to justify the salary she is being paid. It is better you resign before you are sacked and prosecuted.

“Any action or attitude that can jeopardize the resolve of the state government to deliver quality health delivery at the primary health care centres, is viewed seriously as sabotage and will be treated as such. Everyone should be warned”.

Executive Secretary, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Chisom Uchem, while lauding the partnership between the state and SPARK 2 implementing partners, noted that the Public Private Community Partnership, PPCP, initiated by the government holds the key for sustainable success in the PHC system.

“Our health friendly governor is turning things around in our primary health care facilities with the renovation and provision of necessary facilities such as solar power, constant water supply among others.

“However, government cannot do it all alone. PPCP has been tried, tested and is working. I urge all the Ward Development Committee members to mobilize their people especially the affluent ones to partner with government in ensuring quality service delivery in their PHCs.

Rev Fr Ben Okolo, Director Justice Development and Peace Caritas, (JDPC) Nnewi, one of the SPARK 2 implementing organizations, noted, “although recent initiatives such as free antenatal and delivery programs have improved mothers’ access to quality health care, in the face of evolving geopolitical realities, funding constraints and the emerging threats, it is imperative that we engage in honest and informed dialogue to discuss our problems and proffer solutions to them.

“We are determined to drive accountability, advance transparency, and enforce consistent change within the primary care center. Together, we will build a transparent network of state, local, and community primary health care actors, ensuring that performance and best practices become an integral part of our health systems”.

The IBP SPARK 2 COMEN Consultant, Ugochi Ehiahuruike, in a paper presentation, identified changes in the Anambra State Primary Health Center to include free antenatal and delivery, upgrade of physical infrastructure, increased staff strength, as well as the newly introduced innovation, the telemedicine.

“We thank Mr Governor, Professor Soludo for his efforts in terms of construction of new general hospitals to ensure equitable distribution as well as upgrading of at least one PHC in every ward to cater for the needs of residents. Despite that, there are still gaps to be filled and that is why we are here to talk about what is lying ahead of us all”.

Okey Onyeka of Civil Rights Concern (CRC, another SPARK 2 implementing partner, presented a quarterly budget performance of Health Ministry for the purpose of transparency and accountability.

While calling on citizens to familiarize themselves with the resources at the disposal of the government for constructively engagement with the duty bearers, charged members of Community Empowerment Network (COMEN) and WDCs to work assiduously towards bridging the gaps in government efforts and interventions in the sector.

JDPC Nnewi SPARK 2 Programme Officer, Onyekachi Ololo, pledged that commitments made by various stakeholders during the dialogue and reflection session would be followed up for implementation and result.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Obiageli Uchebo, Hospital Administrator, Dr Frank Ifeneme, the Chairman of all LGA supervisors of Health, Dr Nkem Okeke, and the Chairman COMEN, Ide Godwin Eze, while Mr Onwubuya Chukwudi, pleaded that accessibility features be provided for persons with disability in the primary health care facilities in the state.

