Akure Monarch, Deji orders suspension of Iralepo from Palace

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The prevailing dispute between the Deji & Paramount Ruler of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi and the Iralepo of Isinka, Chief Olugbenga Ojo has deepened with the suspension of Iralepo from the palace.

His suspension follows the judgment of the Appeal court in Akure which declared the upgrading of the Iralepo Chieftaincy into a recognized Chief as null and void and of no effect.

The Appeal court maintained that Isikan remains a Quarter and a domain under the headship of the Deji of Akure Kingdom.

The court also held that no upgrading of whatsoever can be done without the consent of the Deji of Akure Kingdom.

Consequently, Oba Aladetoyinbo urged the erstwhile Iralepo to desist from parading himself under any guise while all the privileges attached to the Chieftaincy title of the Iralepo is hereby suspended in its entirety with immediate effect.

The palace in a statement by the Monarch’s Spokesman, Adeyeye Michael informed the general public,the people of Akure and Isikan Quarters to go about their normal and lawful duties without fear.

