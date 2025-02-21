UNICEF says positive journalism has power to inspire change

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Journalists have been tasked to prioritize positive Journalism to drive awareness and advocacy to the populace on mother and child nutrition as positive Journalism inspired changes and development in the society.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi field officer, Dr. Nuzhat Rafikue made the assertion on Thursday while in a chat with media at NUJ Secretariat, Jos.

Rafikue acknowledged the productive advocacy partnership between media and UNICEF in Plateau as very crucial to curb the burden of maternal mortality.

She revealed that Nigeria has one of the highest maternal and child mortality rates in Africa. Given its large population, the country contributes significantly to global maternal and child deaths. “That is why I urge you to embrace positive journalism. Highlight the good work being done, the successful interventions, and the practices that need strengthening. When good practices are promoted, harmful traditions gradually fade away.

“UNICEF believes that journalists are the backbone of every state. “You are the voices and eyes of the people, capable of promoting good practices while discouraging harmful traditions that hinder children’s development and nutrition. Through your work, you can educate communities, spread awareness, and highlight success stories. Positive journalism has the power to inspire change.”

“Our shared mission is to save lives. Every child deserves proper nutrition, immunization, birth registration, safe drinking water, sanitation, and access to education. These five priorities can ensure that every child in Plateau reaches their full potential.

“UNICEF is working at the national level to eliminate zero-dose cases, supporting every state to reach every child. We conduct rounds of immunization and polio campaigns, and Plateau is among the states where we are aggressively implementing these efforts, just as we do in other focus states”, she stated.

The UNICEF Bauchi field officer also commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for funding nutrition projects and taking bold initiatives in primary healthcare, including the provision of skilled birth attendants and safe delivery kits.

Recently the governor of Plateau State government had provided a counterpart funding of ₦300 million for primary healthcare, which UNICEF matched with ₦600 million to support the procurement of small-quantity lipid-based nutrition supplements.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Opeyemi Olagunju, UNICEF’s Communication and Advocacy Officer in Bauchi, emphasized the need for targeted advocacy in addressing children’s issues. He highlighted birth registration as a major gap, noting that integrating it with immunization programs could help ensure more children are registered at birth.

“When parents bring their children for vaccinations, they can also register their births, creating a streamlined system that benefits both healthcare and civil registration,” he said.

He also urged journalists to go beyond press releases and engage directly with communities to report on child nutrition, school safety, and sanitation challenges and stressed the role of child-led advocacy, encouraging platforms where children can voice their concerns directly to policymakers.

“Media advocacy has real impact. A report on the lack of ambulances for pregnant women in Taraba led to swift government action,” he noted.