Poor funding, lack of ambassadors ground Nigerian Embassies, Missions abroad

Operations in most of Nigeria’s 109 foreign Embassies and Missions are almost grounding to a halt due to the failure of President Bola Tinubu to appoint Ambassadors almost Two years after his assumption of office and very poor funding of the Embassy’s operations.

Investigation by some journalists reveals that over 400 Foreign workers have not received their Foreign Service Allowance (FSA) for almost Six Months while some of the Embassies are battling to pay basic Bills.

A source privy to operations of the system who spoke to journalists on conditions of anonymity disclosed that the development is a sad indictment on the Government and Nigeria as a whole.

Alhaji Bello Yunusa (not real name), told journalists that it is a big shame that Nigeria which claims to be the biggest black nation on earth is operating like a lame dog before the international community.

“I understand that over 450 diplomatic staff were not able to receive six months FSA in 109 Nigeria Diplomatic Missions worldwide.

The Foreign Service is really bleeding. In most countries, Ambassadors are the image of the country. Unfortunately, for almost Two years, foreign Embassies are operating without Ambassadors.

“The situation has deteriorated to the extent that some of the Embassies are battling to pay basic utility bills. The running of these offices is at an all-time low. It affects our foreign ratings and engagements.

“Nigeria is losing Billions already because almost every Governor is going out there to look for foreign investors. If the embassies are viable, they should be marketing every part of the country to their respective host countries. We can not continue running the country like this”.

The United States Embassy in Abuja and the US Consulate in Lagos closed on Monday for President’s day, stirring a lot of rumours in the wake of President Trump’s harsh foreign policies.

Our correspondent gathered that the president is about to release about a billion USD in order to mitigate the situation. Until that is done, Nigerian Embassies are in dire need of urgent intervention.

