Police Service Commission approves promotion of 38 ACPs to DCPs,100 CSPs

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of thirty-eight Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners. The Commission also elevated 100 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The Commission according to a release by the Head of Press Ikechukwu Ani took the decision Thursday, February 20th, 2025 at the continuation of its extraordinary Plenary Meeting holding at its Corporate Headquarters in Jabi Abuja and presided over by Its Chairman, DIG. Hashimu Argungu rtd mni.

The Meeting was also attended by Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu, rtd fdc, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police; and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

The new Deputy Commissioners are; Emmanuel Deenom, Olufemi Takeet, Yusuf Doki Sani, Joseph Habakkuk Anche, Faruku Umaru, Danladi Daura, Benedict Omotomilola Olomo, Bernard Adedayo Ojewale, Aminudeen Mohammed, Mohammed Lawal Bello, and Mohammed Sabo Haladu.

Others are; Baba Gana Saje, Maman Bello Tambuwal Abubakar Bello Mustapha, Haruna Adamu, Uzairu Abdullahi, Dashuwar Tepnyakas, Braide Elekima, Usman Garik, Musa Abdullahi, Kabiru Salisu, Uchenna Ani, Innocent Oguejiofor Umuerie Mathew Obiuwevbi, Gabriel Odiaka Dibie and Olufemi Olabanji Kayode, State CID, Osogbo, Osun State Command.

Ikenna Kenneth Ezeani, Force Secretary’s Office Afolaranmi Omotayo, Ibrahim Yidi, Isyaku Usman, Rasaq Abdulsalam, Olajide Agboola, Chioma Onwukaike, Abayomi Agbana, Ibrahim Miringa Musa, Umar Sokoto Abubakar, James Ekanem Usen and Dauda Buba Fika were the other Assistant Commissioners promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.

Some of the Chief Superintendents of Police who was promoted to Assistant Commissioners are; Ibrahim Mohammed Agava, Akinloye Joseph Oyegade, Rilwanu Mohammed Dutse, Ibrahim Aliyu Jauro, Abdulmajid Isah, Fidelity Lohya Labong, Anthony Olusola Ojo, Ibrahim Muktar, Abdulrahaman Idris and Aminu Hamza.

Also promoted Assistant Commissioners are; Clement Ugochukwu Ezejiofor, Peter Obiyo Ihechere, Benjamin Chidozie Egbu, Joy Ugo Elemoke, Mansur Mahmud Tafida, Area Command Ido Osi, Ekiti State, Mohammed Ibrahim second in Command Zonal CID Zone 3, Yola, Jude Ohaja, State CID, Awka, and Chinyere Ajuolachi Akalaga, DPO, Lokogoma, FCT.

Godfrey Ogbeide Victor, former DPO Utako, FCT, and now Commander Scorpion Squad Abattoir, Banawi Ishiaku, DPO Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South, Delta State;

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Argungu said the Commission will continue to be faithful in granting deserving Police Officers their due promotion. He however advised that they should reciprocate Commission’s faithfulness by rededicating themselves to the service of our country.

DIG Argungu said the Commission expects that the war against insurgency and banditry should be given the required attention.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2