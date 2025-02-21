Over 30 Niger Delta youths benefit from SFCG’s peacebuilding, conflict management training in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Over thirty community youth leaders from different LGAs in Rivers State have benefitted from a three-day peacebuilding and conflict management training for Niger Delta youths.

The event with workshop titled; Training of trainers for capacity strengthening of youths on conflict transformation and non-adversarial engagement, held at the Edge Hotels in Port Harcourt between February 19, 2025, was organised by a European Union-funded organisation, Search For Common Ground (SFCG).

The training which according to the organisers ran simultaneously in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states, was aimed at strengthening the skills of the youth leaders in preventing violence and managing conflicts through dialogue in their various communities.

The Lead Consultant for Capacity Building for the organisation, Mr. Cyril Bieh, while addressing journalists at the Port Harcourt training center said, the workshop was organised to drill the youths on ways they can transform conflicts in a way that will prevent conflicts from escalating into violence in the communities.

Bieh, noted that the youths were trained with the requisite knowledge and capabilities to positively impact their communities and mitigate conflict, using the non adversarial approach.

He explained that the ultimate aim of the workshop was to empower the youths to prevent violence in the Niger Delta region.

He said, “Today, we are doing a training of trainers (TOT), for a community center approach to conflict transformation in the Niger Delta.

“This is a peace-building programme and we expect that participants when they get back home, will train others in their communities, they will also be able to manage conflicts in their various communities.

“Managing conflict means they will be able to identify what the conflict is and then they use the common ground approach, which is to say they investigate what the problem is through dialogue and collaboration.

“It is also for their personal well-being, in their homes, anywhere they find themselves in public, they would be able to transform conflicts in a way that will not result in violence.

“We have taught them the difference between conflict and violence, conflict is not a bad thing per say, but when conflict is not well managed, it results in violence which is dangerous for every person at that point in time.”

Similarly, the Support Consultant for Capacity Building Workshop, Kefas Shutty, said the beneficiaries engaged in Rivers, had been empowered to train others to manage conflicts which are inevitable in society not to result in violence.

He said, “We are training 30 youth leaders, cutting across the LGAs in Rivers and this programme is going on also in Bayelsa and Delta states, so they are here to represent their communities on this training of trainers on non adversarial approaches to curtail conflicts in their own communities.

“We are expecting them to be strengthened in terms of capacity to understand the dividers and connectors of conflict and to also step down this training in their communities because if they don’t have this type of training, there is no way they can deploy them adversarial approach in terms of mitigating conflicts.

“By the end of these three days training, we hope that we are going to be well equipped with the requisite knowledge of how to curtail conflicts in their various communities.

“The participants have been part of the Search team, engaging them through the Early Warning Early Response platform, where they have been meeting once in a month to discuss issues of insecurity in their communities, working together with other key stakeholders.”

One of the beneficiaries, a youth leader from Kala-Ama Community in Port Harcourt City LGA of Rivers State, Sydney Iyoyo, said he had learnt that there are opportunities during conflicts to proffer new ideas in settling them amicably.

He said with the training he had acquired he would utilize every opportunity to engage other youths in his community to foster peace and dialogue, rather than resort to violence.

“From what we have learnt, we now know how to resolve conflicts and to transform them, because conflict gives us an opportunity to find new opportunities and ideas on how to solve problems.

“So we are expecting that by the end of this training, we would all get a new broad knowledge on how to resolve issues in my community.

“As a youth leader, I will go back to my community, use every opportunity, in our youth meeting, community meetings to call the youths and talk to them about what I have learnt, show them the need for them to also apply it. Doing so,. will affect our community positively and bring the needed change,” He said.

Another youth leader and Vice Women Leader in Edoha Community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rose Abali, said she had been trained to foster peace, make friends and bring everyone’s ideas to the table during conflicts.

Abali thanked Search for Common Ground for the initiative, urging them not to rest on their efforts to foster peace in the crisis prone areas of the Niger Delta region.

She expressed optimism that the knowledge acquired from the training, when implemented, violence would reduce drastically in her community

She said, “We have been trained to prevent conflicts from turning into violence because violence can lead to death.

“We were also trained on how to make friends and bring everyone’s ideas together as a way of fostering peace.

“My message for Search for Common Ground is for them to empower the youths more and to add more effort, not to be tired so that the people of Ahoada will enjoy sustainable peace.”