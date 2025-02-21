Obi Cubana launches 50th birthday countdown in partnership with Gold Bar Whiskey

…Golden Jubilee Celebration Tagged “Golden Age with Gold Bar”

…Win a Car, ₦2 Million for Best 50th Birthday Logo Design, and More!

As he approaches his milestone 50th birthday, renowned entrepreneur and hospitality mogul Obi Cubana is inviting fans, friends, and well-wishers to join him in an unforgettable celebration through the “Golden Age with Gold Bar” campaign.

This exclusive promotion, launched in partnership with Gold Bar Whiskey, offers participants a chance to win exciting prizes, including a luxury car, VIP access to Obi Cubana’s Golden Jubilee events in Abuja, Lagos, and select global locations, and a ₦2 million grand prize for the best 50th birthday logo design.

For decades, Obi Cubana has been a trailblazer in hospitality, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship, creating golden moments that have inspired many. His 50th birthday is not just a personal milestone—it’s a celebration of success, friendship, and shared victories. The “Golden Age with Gold Bar” campaign reflects his commitment to giving back to those who have supported his journey, making this an inclusive and memorable experience.

To build anticipation for the Golden Jubilee, a 50-day countdown has begun, bringing excitement and exclusive rewards. Consumers who purchase Gold Bar Whiskey from participating retail stores or online at Drinks.ng will be eligible for amazing prizes and experiences.

To enter customers are to Purchase Gold Bar Whiskey from designated retail outlets or online. Register their purchase by submitting the required details, including the store name and location, and qualify to be selected.

The grand prize includes a Gold Bar-branded luxury car, a premium supply of Gold Bar Whiskey, and an exclusive VIP invitation to Obi Cubana’s Golden Jubilee Grand Celebration, where winners will meet the celebrant, take photos, and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Additional prizes include cash rewards, VIP event invitations, and other premium gifts to elevate the celebration.

₦2 Million Logo Design Competition for Creatives

As part of the birthday festivities, Obi Cubana is calling on designers, artists, and creatives in Nigeria and beyond to craft a unique 50th birthday logo that embodies the essence of the Golden Age with Gold Bar campaign. Grand Prize: ₦2 million for the top two designs. Other incentives will include additional rewards for outstanding entries. The Judging will be conducted by renowned creative industry professionals to ensure transparency

Announcing the campaign via Instagram Live, Obi Cubana shared:

“Turning 50 isn’t just about me—it’s about celebrating the friendships, partnerships, and achievements we’ve built together. This journey has been incredible, and I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of so many amazing people. I invite everyone to raise a glass of Gold Bar Whiskey and toast to success, unity, and the golden moments we create together.”

Obi Cubana’s Golden Jubilee promises to be a landmark celebration, and this campaign adds a thrilling layer of engagement for fans and consumers.

Don’t miss out! Start purchasing Gold Bar Whiskey today and secure your chance to win exclusive prizes. Follow the countdown, join the excitement, and make every moment count!

For updates and participation details, follow @GoldBarWhiskey_ng and @Obi_Cubana on Instagram and other social media platforms.