32.5 C
Lagos
February 21, 2025
Trending now

Over 30 Niger Delta youths benefit from SFCG’s peacebuilding, conflict management training…

EU group tasks stakeholders on fight against drug abuse, conflicts in Rivers

Obi Cubana launches 50th birthday countdown in partnership with Gold Bar Whiskey

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 21, 2025

USPF hands over Emerging Tech Centre to Ogun State Institute of Technology

Aliko Dangote Hails IBB: ‘You’re Architect of Private Sector in Nigeria’

Lagos set to sanction motorists over concealment of number plates

Again, Senate in rowdy session as Senator Natasha attacks Akpabio over sitting…

UNICEF says positive journalism has power to inspire change

Victory for democracy as National Judicial Council nullifies removal of Benue Chief…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

Obi Cubana launches 50th birthday countdown in partnership with Gold Bar Whiskey

by Peter Anayo0119

…Golden Jubilee Celebration Tagged “Golden Age with Gold Bar”

…Win a Car, ₦2 Million for Best 50th Birthday Logo Design, and More!

 

As he approaches his milestone 50th birthday, renowned entrepreneur and hospitality mogul Obi Cubana is inviting fans, friends, and well-wishers to join him in an unforgettable celebration through the “Golden Age with Gold Bar” campaign.

 

This exclusive promotion, launched in partnership with Gold Bar Whiskey, offers participants a chance to win exciting prizes, including a luxury car, VIP access to Obi Cubana’s Golden Jubilee events in Abuja, Lagos, and select global locations, and a ₦2 million grand prize for the best 50th birthday logo design.

 

For decades, Obi Cubana has been a trailblazer in hospitality, lifestyle, and entrepreneurship, creating golden moments that have inspired many. His 50th birthday is not just a personal milestone—it’s a celebration of success, friendship, and shared victories. The “Golden Age with Gold Bar” campaign reflects his commitment to giving back to those who have supported his journey, making this an inclusive and memorable experience.

 

To build anticipation for the Golden Jubilee, a 50-day countdown has begun, bringing excitement and exclusive rewards. Consumers who purchase Gold Bar Whiskey from participating retail stores or online at Drinks.ng will be eligible for amazing prizes and experiences.

 

To enter customers are to Purchase Gold Bar Whiskey from designated retail outlets or online. Register their purchase by submitting the required details, including the store name and location, and qualify to be selected.

 

The grand prize includes a Gold Bar-branded luxury car, a premium supply of Gold Bar Whiskey, and an exclusive VIP invitation to Obi Cubana’s Golden Jubilee Grand Celebration, where winners will meet the celebrant, take photos, and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Additional prizes include cash rewards, VIP event invitations, and other premium gifts to elevate the celebration.

 

₦2 Million Logo Design Competition for Creatives

As part of the birthday festivities, Obi Cubana is calling on designers, artists, and creatives in Nigeria and beyond to craft a unique 50th birthday logo that embodies the essence of the Golden Age with Gold Bar campaign. Grand Prize: ₦2 million for the top two designs. Other incentives will include additional rewards for outstanding entries. The Judging will be conducted by renowned creative industry professionals to ensure transparency

 

Announcing the campaign via Instagram Live, Obi Cubana shared:

“Turning 50 isn’t just about me—it’s about celebrating the friendships, partnerships, and achievements we’ve built together. This journey has been incredible, and I wouldn’t be here without the love and support of so many amazing people. I invite everyone to raise a glass of Gold Bar Whiskey and toast to success, unity, and the golden moments we create together.”

 

Obi Cubana’s Golden Jubilee promises to be a landmark celebration, and this campaign adds a thrilling layer of engagement for fans and consumers.

 

Don’t miss out! Start purchasing Gold Bar Whiskey today and secure your chance to win exclusive prizes. Follow the countdown, join the excitement, and make every moment count!

 

For updates and participation details, follow @GoldBarWhiskey_ng and @Obi_Cubana on Instagram and other social media platforms.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NLNG unveils new logo in rebranding move

Editor

Exponential Conference 2025: Redefining Leadership with Divine Wisdom, Innovation, and Global Impact.

Editor

Alimosho LG boss assures Globacom of support, patronage

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO