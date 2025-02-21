Nigeria First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pays tribute to Late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu signed the condolence register at the Lagos residence of the Late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, during her visit to the family on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the late Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as a respected political leader and elder statesman. She made this remark during a condolence visit to his residence in Lekki, Lagos.

First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu and the children of Late Chief Ayo Adebanjo during her visit to the family at his Lagos residence on Thursday, 20th February 2025.

Speaking at the visit, Senator Tinubu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to see Chief Adebanjo shortly before his passing. She offered prayers for the repose of his soul and for strength for his widow and family. Emphasizing that political affiliations did not diminish personal relationships, she noted that the late leader remained family. First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu with the wife of the Lagos and Ogun State Governors and also Children of the Late Chief Ayo Adebanjo during her visit to the family at his Lagos residence on Thursday, 20th February 2025. Chief Adebanjo’s son, Femi Adebanjo, appreciated the First Lady’s visit, describing it as a heartwarming gesture. Senator Tinubu also had a private meeting with the widow, Chief Mrs. Christiana Anoko Ayo Adebanjo, during her visit. Chief Ayo Adebanjo passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

