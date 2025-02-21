NGO calls for speedy implementation of VAPP in Bauchi

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Aid Connect for Development, a Non-Governmental Organization has called on the Bauchi State government to implement the Violence Against Persons Prohibition and the Child Protection laws in the State.

The call was made by the Executive Director, AIDCODE, Abigail Hardo during a roundtable discussion with stakeholders on the Child Protection Law and Violence Against Persons Prohibition law.

She said that the roundtable with the stakeholders was imperative as the organisation saw the need for the safety of children and girls in the state.

According to her, there should be a need for the safety of our children and girls, and we noticed that Bauchi State has introduced the child protection law, but it has not been implemented.

The ED added, “we felt we should bring in stakeholders to be able to come together and see to it as to why the implementation is being delayed, why it is not active even in our schools.

“The participants in this meeting are to understand the strategies to implement these laws, the challenges and how to overcome them generally.

“As an organisation, we want to see the change on the right of a child. Where a child is violated, what is the protection law saying regarding that child’.

Speaking on Violence Against Persons Prohibition, she said that AIDCODE and other stakeholders wanted to see what the law is saying on violations of any form and how to go about it.

Abigail then advocated that children should know that they have a right of protection or they have the right to be protected by their state, communities, places of worship, and society as a whole.

One of the stakeholders, Gender Desk Officer, Bauchi State Ministry of Justice, Maimuma Yusuf, in her address said that one of the strategies to ensure the implementation of these laws is to create awareness.

According to her, laws are something not easily understood by the people, saying that even an educated person might not necessarily understand the content of the law.

She added, “as part of the strategies, we are to sensitise the masses on these laws and build the capacities of the service providers because it’s one thing to be a service provider and it’s another to know the procedure to follow”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2