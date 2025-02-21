Lagos set to sanction motorists over concealment of number plates

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has warned private and commercial motorists to desist from illicit practices of using fraudulent Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) and concealing their registration plates, saying such actions constitute a flagrant violation of traffic laws.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa gave the warning in a release signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq.

Giwa underscored the State Government’s unyielding stance against these infractions, emphasizing they pose grave security risks to the state.

“The Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018, unequivocally mandates the proper display of Vehicle Identification Numbers on all automobiles traversing the state’s road network,” he stated.

He further reiterated that no legal provision sanctions the use of counterfeit VINs or obscured number plates, warning that defaulters will be met with the full force of the law.

Speaking on the broader implications, Hon. Giwa highlighted the robust Lagos State Vehicle Identification Database, which serves as a critical tool for tracking registered vehicles, aiding in identification, and facilitating the recovery of stolen automobiles.

“Just as every individual bears a name beyond their choice, so too does every vehicle possess an assigned number plate, which must be displayed without obstruction,” he remarked.

He further decried the difficulties faced by security agencies and traffic enforcement officers in tracing vehicles implicated in criminal activities such as “One-Chance” robberies and other traffic violations, due to these unlawful practices.

Consequently, Hon. Giwa has issued a final warning to all motorists involved in these acts, urging them to immediately remove any coverings from their number plates and cease the use of fake identification numbers. Failure to comply will result in swift arrest and prosecution.

The Lagos State Government remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives, ensuring public security, and enforcing strict adherence to the provisions of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.