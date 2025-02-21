ICPC to launch Anti-Corruption Programme for Local Governments in Nigeria

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

In a move to curb systemic corruption at the grassroots level, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced plans to formally launch the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme for Local Governments (CPP-LG).

The initiative, aimed at promoting transparency and strengthening accountability in local government administration, comes on the heels of recent legal affirmations of local government autonomy, which are expected to boost financial independence and operational efficiency at the grassroots.

The Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, made the announcement on Wednesday during a summit organized by the Gombe State government on “Local Government Autonomy, Fiscal Responsibility, and Sustainable Development.”

Presenting a paper titled “Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Local Governance: Strategies for Combating Corruption in Nigeria,” Dr. Aliyu emphasized the critical role local governments play in delivering essential services to communities. However, he lamented the persistent corruption challenges that undermine this role.

“Systemic corruption undermines the effectiveness of local government functions, leading to inefficiencies, misallocation of resources, and eroded public trust,” he said. “The lack of transparency and accountability further exacerbates these challenges, creating an enabling environment for corrupt practices.”

The ICPC boss highlighted recurring issues such as embezzlement, nepotism, contract inflation, and resource misallocation that have long plagued local government systems in Nigeria.

To address these challenges, Dr. Aliyu outlined a comprehensive strategy focused on strengthening legal and institutional frameworks, enhancing financial autonomy, professionalizing local government services, encouraging citizen participation, and strictly enforcing anti-corruption laws.

He revealed that the ICPC has already begun implementing mechanisms to monitor and evaluate local government performance, including regular audits, public reporting, and efforts to promote citizen engagement in governance.

“The formal launch of the Accountability and Corruption Prevention Programme will further reinforce our commitment to fostering transparency and integrity in local governance,” Dr. Aliyu noted.

He stressed the importance of collective efforts in the fight against corruption, calling on all stakeholders—including government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, and the international community—to collaborate in addressing the issue.

“The fight against corruption demands collective action and unwavering dedication. Nigeria can make significant progress in eradicating corruption by working together and upholding a shared vision of integrity and accountability,” Dr. Aliyu asserted.

He concluded by expressing optimism about the impact of the CPP-LG, saying, “Though the journey may be challenging, the rewards of a corruption-free society—where resources are utilized for the public good and every citizen can thrive—are immeasurable. Through sustained effort and commitment, Nigeria can build a brighter and more prosperous future for all.”

The ICPC’s CPP-LG initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in improving transparency, promoting fiscal responsibility, and restoring public trust in Nigeria’s local government system.