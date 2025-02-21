David Sabo Kente celebrates 60yrs at Wukari, Plateau

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

On the 3rd of March 2025, Chief (Dr. ) David Sabo Kente will be celebrating his 60th Birthday, otherwise referred to as Diamond Jubilee in Wukari, his country home and native Local Government in Taraba State.

Turning 60 is indeed a significant milestone, a time to celebrate the wisdom, experience, and achievements of a lifetime. It’s a momentous occasion that deserves a big celebration to be marked with heartfelt words and warm wishes.

Whether from family members, friends, colleagues as well as political and business associates, or from captains of industry, Chief Kente is worth the time.

Chief (Dr.) David Sabo Kente, popularly known as DSK, ( born 3rd March 1965) is a Nigerian businessman, politician and philanthropist who is the founder and CEO of “DSK Group International Ltd” and the NGO “DSK Foundation”.

No doubt Kente, an accomplished businessman and renowned politician will be celebrated for his integrity, brilliance, expertise, charisma and outstanding commitment to philanthropic gestures and kindness to humanity.

Indeed, Chief (Dr.) David Sabo Kente is a rare gem. An averagely tall, light, always sounding ebullient, happy and captivating businessman, he is also an APC Chieftain who is endowed with exceptional leadership traits and resilience for positive transformation.

It is indeed a statement of fact that Kente is an unrepentant apostle of revolutionary change in the nation’s political circle.

As a respected leader, Kente has made a significant impact through his DSK Foundation, which has provided scholarships to hundreds of students, donations to orphanages, and supported the less privileged in society.

His philanthropic work has earned him several awards, including the “Ambassador of Peace and Societal Development” and “Icon of Humanitarian Services” by the Taraba State Students Union

Recently, he was conferred with honourary doctorate degree by the Kwararafa University Wukari during the university’s second and combined convocation ceremony at the main campus in Wukari, Taraba state. It was a momentous occasion that celebrated the achievements of Kente and his immense contributions to the society.

He was the candidate of SDP in the 2015 Taraba State Gubernatorial election before he joined the All Progressives Congress in 2016. DSK aspired for the number one seat of Taraba State under APC in 2023. He once served as the National Assembly’s Director of Finance and a former member of the North-east Development Commission (NEDC) where he was the chairman Board of Trustees of its Education Endowment Fund.

Chief (Dr.) David Sabo Kente, a philanthropist and politician pa excellence and his amiable Wife, Esther are expected to host over five thousand well-wishers, made up of family members, friends, colleagues, and business and political associates from all over the country and beyond at Wukari.

The five routes of Ibi, Takum, Zaki-Biam, Kente and Jalingo, leading to Wukari town would be receiving unprecedented visitors from 1st, 2nd and 3rd March for the three-day event.

Hon. Shuaibu Ataka, Chairman of the Central planning committee said all arrangements have been completed for the three days event.

On his attainment of Diamond age, the legendary businessman and political Icon can only count his blessings and give praise and glory to God, the Exalted, for His kindness. He has shown him mercy for equipping him with the intellect to fulfill his dreams and for endowing him with the strength and desire to serve humanity, the best he can.

Chief (Dr.) David Sabo Kente is happily married to Esther and the union is blessed with Six Children.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIEF