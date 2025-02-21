condemns attack on Bamyam Theological Seminary

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The United Methodist Church in Nigeria strongly condemns the recent attack on Bamyam Theological Seminary in Bambur by leaders and members of the Global Methodist Church (GMC) in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Bishop of the United Methodist Church Nigeria UMCN Episcopal Area and Mission District of Senegal and Cameron Bishop Ande Emmanuel said that the act of aggression, which included the vandalization of United Methodist landmarks, signposts, and logos—specifically at the Seminary chapel, is not only an affront to our faith but a clear attempt to erase the identity and heritage of The United Methodist Church (UMC) in Nigeria.

“This incident is not isolated. It is directly connected to the illegal occupation of UMC properties by the GMC, the December 15th brutal killing of 27-year-old Masoyi and two infants in Munga Dosso, and the burning down of a United Methodist Church worship center in Keru, Benue District.

“These coordinated attacks expose the Global Methodist Church’s ongoing campaign of intimidation, violence, and forceful takeover of UMC properties.

“Last year, between November and December, we reached out to Bishops Scott Jones and John Peña with concrete suggestions on how to prevent escalating violence.

“Till date, we have received no response. Their silence is not just negligence—it signals complicity. It has

become clear that GMC leadership is not interested in peace but in forcefully converting United Methodist members into Global Methodist followers in Nigeria, using threats and violence instead of dialogue and faith.

We call on all United Methodist members in Nigeria to remain calm and peaceful. Do not be intimidated by these attacks. Our faith is built on truth and justice, not on fear or force.

“We will continue to stand firm against any attempt to erase our presence in Nigeria.

“The Global Methodist Church in Nigeria has already broken away from the UMC, yet they shamelessly seek to seize UMC properties instead of following the rightful process.

According to him, this exposes their true intentions—not a new expression of faith, but a movement driven by greed, division, and lawlessness.

“We urge all stakeholders, including the international Christian community, to take a firm stand against these acts of aggression. Justice must prevail.

“We will not allow the legacy of the United Methodist Church in Nigeria to be destroyed by those who seek to rewrite history through violence – he said.