February 20, 2025
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 20, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Visitors at Condolence visit to Late Ayo-Adebanjo family in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0171

From 4th left… Secretary General of Agbekoya worldwide, Prince Dr. Adegbenro Ogunlana; Mr. Obafemi Adebanjo (Son). President General Agbekoya worldwide, Chief Kamorudeen Aremu Okikiola; Mr Segun Adebanjo (son) and other members of the Agbekoya,  during their Condolence visit to the late elder statement in Lagos on 19 /02 / 2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former Chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola  Ogunshola; Mr. Segun Adebanjo (son); Ms. Lola Aboderin during the Condolence visit to the late elder statement in Lagos.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe & Mrs. Stella signed the Condolence register, during the visit to the late elder statement  Ayo Adebanjo.

L-r… Mr Emeka Wigwe; Senator Tokunbo  Ogunbanjo and Mr Obafemi Adebanjo (Son).

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe (middle) consoling the Children of  Late Ayodele Adebanjo, Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; and Mr Segun Adebanjo (Sons ) during the visit to the late elder statement in Lagos on 19/02 /2025  …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

