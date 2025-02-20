Visitors at Condolence visit to Late Ayo-Adebanjo family in Lagos

From 4th left… Secretary General of Agbekoya worldwide, Prince Dr. Adegbenro Ogunlana; Mr. Obafemi Adebanjo (Son). President General Agbekoya worldwide, Chief Kamorudeen Aremu Okikiola; Mr Segun Adebanjo (son) and other members of the Agbekoya, during their Condolence visit to the late elder statement in Lagos on 19 /02 / 2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Former Chairman of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola; Mr. Segun Adebanjo (son); Ms. Lola Aboderin during the Condolence visit to the late elder statement in Lagos.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe & Mrs. Stella signed the Condolence register, during the visit to the late elder statement Ayo Adebanjo.

L-r… Mr Emeka Wigwe; Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo and Mr Obafemi Adebanjo (Son).

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe (middle) consoling the Children of Late Ayodele Adebanjo, Mr Obafemi Adebanjo; and Mr Segun Adebanjo (Sons ) during the visit to the late elder statement in Lagos on 19/02 /2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2