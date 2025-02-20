February 20, 2025
Third defendant in kidnap case of co founder of Dubai Estate remanded in custody, as Court commences hearing in Anambra

Peter Anayo

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

 

 

The Anambra State High Court on Thursday commenced hearing on the alleged kidnapping of the co-founder of Dubai Estate in Awka, Benjamin Ezenma who has been missing since November 12.

 

The suit, numbered AWK/6c/2025, was brought before Justice Ike Ogu at the Anambra Judiciary Complex in Awka.

 

Three defendants standing trial in connection with the disappearance of Big Ben include, Ozo Jeff Nweke, Nwokoye Tochukwu, and David Chukwuemeka Chukwunonso.

 

The prosecuting counsel, a deputy director from the Ministry of Justice, presented the case against the defendants.

 

In his ruling, Justice Ike Ogu ordered that two of the defendants be allowed to return home, while the third defendant, Tochukwu Nwokoye was remanded in custody

 

A senior Advocate of Nigeria,  (SAN), Alex Ajesieme,  represented Jeff Nweke in court, even as the three others also appeared in court during the hearing.

 

The matter was however adjourned until March 7, 2025, for the next hearing.

 

 

