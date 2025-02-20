Reps resolve to probe Scott Perry’s allegation of USAID sponsorship of terrorism in Nigeria

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the allegation that the United States Agency for International Development USAID is directly involved in sponsoring Boko Haram and terrorist groups and organizations in Nigeria by a United States Congressman Scott Perry.

The House on Thursday at plenary had resolved to constitute an Ad-hoc Committee to undertake a comprehensive investigation to unravel the veracity of the claim by the legislator.

This was a sequel to the adoption of a motion by Hon Inuwa Garba representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency of Gombe State on the matter on the floor of the House.

Debating the motion, the lawmaker noted with grave concern the recent statement made by a U.S. Congressman, Scott Perry, alleging that the United States Agency for International Development (USAD) has been involved in the sponsorship of Boko Haram and other terrorist activities in countries where the different groups operated.

He also noted that Scott Perry made this claim during the inaugural hearing of the SubCommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency where he claimed that “$697million (were spent) annually plus shipments of cash funds in Madrasas, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram,” etc.

He said that he believes that with Boko Haram’s dominant presence in Northern Nigeria, it is safe to assume that it (Boko Haram) had significantly benefitted from this funding as alleged by Scott Perry.

According to him, the allegation, if true, raises serious national and international security concerns and questions about external influences on Nigeria’s fight against insecurity, which has led to significant loss of lives, destruction of property, and displacement of over one million citizens over the years.

He said: “Aware that Nigeria has been battling insurgency and terrorism for over a decade, with the government committing enormous resources to counterterrorist operations while also seeking international cooperation to curb the menace.

“Concerned that such an allegation, if not thoroughly investigated, could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty, compromise national security efforts, and diminish public confidence in the fight against terrorism”.

The House he further said is worried that failure to unearth the truth behind this weighty claim could embolden criminal and terrorist elements, further exacerbating the insecurity challenges confronting the country.

The Gombe State-born lawmaker urged the House to set up a Special Committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations made by Congressman Scott Perry.

He also prayed that the Federal Government would engage with the U.S. Government through the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to obtain a formal clarification on this matter.

Consequently, the House presided over by Speaker Rt Hon.Abbas Tajudeen unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote

Moreover, the House also mandated the Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the activities of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria, their real identities, sources of funding, and on what they expend their monies on.

House noted that scores of patriotic Nigerians have expressed deep concerns over the activities of these NGOs who traverse the nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria where the military dare not operate.

The Green Chamber urged the media and the general public to remain vigilant and provide useful information that could assist security agencies in their efforts to combat terrorism.

The presiding officer equally mandated the House Committee on Legislative Compliance to report back to plenary in four weeks for further legislative action.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2