Onitsha drug market seal : traders drag NAFDAC, SON, 2 others to court

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Four traders at Ogbo Ogwu, Bridge head market, Onitsha, Anambra State, have dragged the Director General, DG of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, NAFDAC Zonal Director, Southeast, Dr. Martins Iluyomade and Anambra state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, (defendants ), to a Federal High court sitting in Awka, over interference in their fundamental Human rights.

The four traders, (applicants), include, comrade Peter Okala, Alhaji Dr. Yunusa Tanko, Prof Samuel Anidike and comrade C.C. Emereonwu, who are also members of Unite Nigeria Group, have through their counsel, Barr. Chibuike Nwabueze Esq, prayed to the court for some relief against the defendants

The reliefs they seek in the suit No PHC/AWK/CS/40/2025, include, an order of the court restraining the respondents, their agents, officers, operatives, and workers, however, called from further breaking into the applicants’ shops at Ogbo Ogwu, Bridgehead market in their absence without a valid court order and search warrant and confiscating away their goods to unknown destination.

An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents, their officers, agents, operatives, servants, howsoever called from further breaking into the applicants’ shops at the said market and confiscating wares of the applicants to unknown destination without a valid court order and warrant of search.

They also prayed the court for #50million against the respondents as exemplary damages and another #50million as general damages against the respondents as a result of the actions of the respondents.

Recall that prior to heading to the court, Peter Okala, on behalf of others called a press conference on the sudden invasion and seal of the market without prior notice by NAFDAC describing the action as barbaric and denial of fundamental rights of the citizenry.

According to him, the traders have incurred over #200m loss as a result of the seal of the market for about 10 days now forcing the traders to go hungry having been rendered jobless by NAFDAC.

He added that #500 billion worth of wares were carted away by NAFDAC who he disclosed stormed the market with fierce-looking military, police and other security operatives as it sealed the market.