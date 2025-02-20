February 20, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

 Nwadiuto Iheakanwa pays condolence visit to Late Ayodele Adebanjo’s family in Lagos

by Peter Anayo067

GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, signed the Condolence register during the visit to the late elder statement in Lagos on 19/2/2025.

L-r… Mr. Segun Adebanjo (son) discussed with GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, during the visit to the late elder statement in Lagos on 19/2/2025.

L-R … Mr. Obafemi Adebanjo (Son); GMD/Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers limited Dr. Mrs. Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Mr. Segun Adebanjo (son) during the visit to the late elder statement in Lagos 19/2/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

