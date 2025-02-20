NSITF, ICPC join forces to fight corruption

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

In order to ensure accountability of subscribers’ funds, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), is collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), to strengthen its internal capacity to fight corruption and win public trust.

The partnership is geared towards the detection of corruption within the Fund, and promotes good governance; upholds accountability and integrity while maintains its commitment to ethical principles.

The Managing Director of NSITF, Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, stated this in Abuja yesterday when he led a management delegation on a courtesy call to the Chairman of the ICPC, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, noting that the collaboration could redefine the fight against corruption in the NSITF and the country.

He maintained that the partnership was very critical to efforts and desire to eradicate corruption, stating that the gathering underscored a shared vision; merging time-honoured values with bold, forward-thinking reforms.

Barrister Faleye said: “NSITF has long prided itself on upholding the highest ethical standards. We are fully dedicated to fostering a culture of transparency and integrity.

“This meeting wasn’t just a routine protocol, it was a decisive step toward a collaborative future with the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), an agency that stands as a bulwark against corrupt practices.”

Noting the Fund’s determination in this regard, he said, “The commitment is clear, by empowering its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) and launching a comprehensive, Fund-wide campaign on corruption prevention. With about 120 staff earmarked to serve as ACTU liaison officers, the institution is reinforcing its traditional values of accountability and public trust.

“The fewer the scandals, the greater the trust our people have in us. This isn’t merely a regulatory exercise, it’s a strategic move to reclaim the public’s confidence. By embracing established practices of rigorous audit, internal compliance, and capacity building, NSITF and ICPC are set to create a robust, corruption-resistant framework.

“The message is unambiguous, ethical governance isn’t just good practice; it’s the only way to honor the legacy of our institutions and safeguard the future.”

He added that “a time when public scrutiny is at its peak, this meeting signals a turning point. By aligning traditional accountability with modern anti-corruption strategies, NSITF is not only preserving the trusted values of the past but also charting a sustainable course for the future. In the battle against corruption, collaboration and steadfast integrity remain the ultimate game changers.”

Speaking, the Chairman of ICPC, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, echoed the importance of ICPC and NSITF as two agencies that are very sensitive and critical to national development.

Aliyu said, “for any MDA that is dealing with funds, there are a lot of risks and challenges, especially in dealing with employees, and the funds contributed by workers. That is why your job is very sensitive.

“I quite agree with you that your most valuable asset is trust and confidence. If people have confidence in you, they will be willing to make their contributions, but once they don’t have that confidence, you will be facing a lot of challenges.

“So, as an agency, the ICPC has a preventive mandate, which in my view, is more important because we shouldn’t allow issues to happen that will lead to investigation. This wastes a lot of time and it is causing a lot of problems that will be difficult for us to manage.

In a statement signed by Alexandra Mede, Deputy General Manager Corporate Affairs, he said: “That is why there is the need for the two agencies to come together to see how we can work so that both of us can work effectively to prevent corruption.”

