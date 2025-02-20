NNPC Ltd, GCEO says talks on Fuel Quality Just Drama, Bad Marketing Antics

…Insists NNPC Ltd Didn’t Import Products This Year

…Says Importation a Standard Industry Practice Worldwide

UGO AMADI

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Mele Kyari has flayed talks about

the existence of sub-standard fuel in the country, describing it as unfortunate

drama and bad marketing practice.

Kyari, who was speaking while fielding questions at a fireside chat during the 60th

Nigeria Mining & Geosciences Society (NMGS) Conference in Abuja said the NNPC

Ltd, and indeed the country does not have any issues of quality in the Premium

Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol across the country.

“The talk around fuel quality is unfortunate and a very bad marketing practice. It’s

all drama and entertainment and as we know, drama has a way of entertaining the

people,” Kyari stated.

He said Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has quality standards which are obtainable in

every country and there are no two countries that have the same standards.

Citing an example, Kyari said in Europe, oxygenate (a fuel additive) has to be

introduced into PMS otherwise it will solidify the tank in people’s cars. But if the

same fuel additive is introduced into cars in Nigeria, it turns to water once it gets

into contact with air. In essence, Kyari said, what is required by law to be introduced

in one country, it is also required by law not to be introduced in another country.

He added that in the case of Nigeria, the country has standard regulatory agencies

such as the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigerian Midstream &

Downstream Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), whose job is to ensure that every

product that comes into this country meets the required products specifications

and standards.

“I believe these regulatory agencies are doing their job. They have not come back

to tell anyone that we have substandard products in the country,” Kyari told the

audience.

The NNPC helmsman said the Company has already taken the necessary legal and

security steps to ensure that people (behind such video) don’t mess up the country.

He said the implications of such acts are not only on NNPC Ltd anymore but more

about messing up the whole country.

Kyari, who maintained that people can have their frustrations, cautioned that

falsehood should never be extended into business.

The GCEO also debunked reports claiming that NNPC Ltd has imported 200million

litres of fuel in February this year.

“These are just lies, because we didn’t even import products within that window

that the report was published. All the mischief about aligning this fictitious

importation with the so-called low-quality fuel are just baseless,” he stated.

He explained that importation is a normal practice in the Industry, as every country

imports petroleum products, including the United States. He said Nigeria has

supplied petroleum products to countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which

doesn’t mean that there are no refineries in those countries.

Earlier in an address, Kyari charged members of the Nigerian Mining & Geosciences

Society (NMGS) to embrace new technologies and foster a culture of continuous

improvement in order to maximise the nation’s natural resources and generate

more revenue for the country.

The Conference, which has as its theme “Transformation of the Mineral, Energy,

Water, and Construction Sectors through Innovation”, focused on conversations

around mining industry reforms, policy enhancements, and broader public

appreciation of geoscience’s role in national development.