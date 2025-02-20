NNPC Has Not Imported A Single Liter Of Petrol In 2025, Says Shonoye

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPC), has declared that it has not imported a single liter of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol in 2025.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, who disclosed this in response to a report alleging that the company imported over 200 million litres of PMS in February 2025, said it was false and baseless.

Although, he said there was no legal restriction preventing it from doing so if necessary.

He said: “The report alleging that NNPC Limited imported over 200 million litres of PMS in February 2025 is completely false, baseless, and a reckless misrepresentation of facts.

“It is either the result of lazy and unprofessional journalism or a deliberate, sponsored attempt by economic saboteurs to mislead the public,”

Setting the record straight, Shoneye said: “NNPC Limited has not imported a single litre of PMS in 2025. We do not control the import activities of private marketers, nor do we issue import licenses.

“Attributing all PMS imports to NNPC is not just misleading, it is outright deceptive and irresponsible journalism that ignores basic fact-checking principles.

“While NNPC Limited has not imported PMS in 2025, let it be clear that there is no legal restriction preventing us from doing so if necessary.

“As Nigeria’s foremost energy company, we have a duty to ensure energy security. Should any supply shortages arise, NNPC Limited retains the full right and responsibility to step in and import to stabilize the market.

“Misinformation of this magnitude does a grave disservice to the public, distorts market realities, and misleads key stakeholders.

“NNPC Limited will not tolerate the spread of false and malicious reports aimed at undermining its reputation. We will take all necessary legal measures to hold accountable those responsible for fabricating and disseminating falsehoods about our operations.

“We strongly urge media organizations to uphold journalistic integrity by verifying facts before publishing misleading narratives. NNPC Limited remains committed to transparency and will not be swayed by attempts to manipulate public perception,” he stated.