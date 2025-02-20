Nnamdi Kanu saga: IPOB condemns alleged subversion of justice by judicial heads

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned alleged subversion of justice by judicial heads in the country describing it as unfortunate and slight on the judicial system.

To buttress its point, IPOB through her spokesperson, Emma Powerful,

cited the case of Hon. Justice Binta Nyako, the presiding judge in Nnamdi kanu’s case adding that it has come as a shock that those charged with safeguarding the integrity of what is left of the judiciary in Nigeria are the very people doing their damndest to destroy whatever lingering shred of integrity the judiciary may have left.

” It is mind blowing that a sitting high court judge, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and the Chaiman of the Body of Benchers of Nigeria amongst themselves cannot fathom that a subsisting court order- a consenting judgement for that matter cannot be set aside even on appeal without first obtaining the leave of the trial court.

“This is nursery school law that doesn’t require detailed explanation. The fact that a whole Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Nigeria brazenly disregarded a valid order of court, without first setting aside the order through a legally valid due process is indicative of the chaos and poor knowledge of the law that fuel the epidemic of state sponsored judicial banditry in Nigeria.

“It is scandalous that untill now, seven days after such show of shame, leading lights within the legal profession have not called for a public independent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding such blatant and shameless attempt to subvert the course of justice in full view of the world.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to place it on record that it was the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the highest court in the land in a judgement that determined that the impartiality of Justice Binta Nyako is suspect. This formed the basis of her recusal which she did not contest.

“She entered an order of court, which is law, that she would no longer preside over the case of our leader, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Why Chief Judge John Tsoho decided on his own to ignore a ruling made by the highest court (Supreme Court), a subsisting court order recusing Justice Binta Nyako and a key section of the law that governs the conduct of judges, is a question only John Tsoho can answer.

” But at least this episode has exposed the rot and decay at the very heart of the judiciary especially in Abuja where the government it seems would do any and everything to subvert the rule of law.

“That a judge can sit without jurisdiction and purport to adjourn a case indefinitely, which by law she is not allowed to do, is indicative that rule of law has been jettisoned for rule of impunity. One would have expected the Chairman of the Body of Benchers to point out the blatant illegality of the reassigning of a case file to a judge who stand recused by virtue of a court order or intervene and call both the Chief Justice and the Binta Nyako to order.

“He failed to do any of the above but instead actively participated in the rape of justice for reasons best known to him. One thing is certain, this impunity will not stand because common law which is what Nigeria practices are predicated on common sense and it is a notorious fact that no judge can sit in judgement over his own case.

“Therefore asking Binta Nyako to review her own order of recusal without following due process of law is dead on arrival. Binta Nyako’s order of recusal in conjuction with Supreme Court decision on the issue of her bias against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the key provision of the National Judicial Policy especially Section 1 (c) is enough to deny Binta Nyako jurisdiction to preside over this matter,” the image maker posited .