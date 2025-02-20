Nigeria sues Binance for $81bn on economic loss, fine, tax

The Federal Government has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel the cryptocurrency exchange company, Binance Holdings Limited, to pay $79.51bn and N231m for alleged economic losses caused by its operations in Nigeria.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, which is the plaintiff in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1444/2024, is also seeking payment of $2bn in income taxes for 2022 and 2023.

In the lawsuit, Binance and two of its executives, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, were accused of contravening Nigerian laws, including failing to register with FIRS for tax compliance and allegedly causing economic losses to the country during the review period.

This lawsuit makes it the third lawsuit currently before the trial court against Binance.

In a related case, the FIRS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission charged the company with tax evasion, money laundering, and foreign exchange violations before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The monetary claims in the lawsuit include a 10% penalty for non-payment of taxes for 2022 and 2023, a 26.75% interest rate (the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria lending rate) per annum from January 1, 2023, and January 1, 2024, respectively, among other penalties.

In the latest suit, the FIRS alleged that Binance concealed its business activities in Nigeria, despite having a significant economic presence in the country.

It also accused Binance of breaching Nigeria’s Companies Income Tax Act, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act 2007, the CBN Regulatory Framework for Mobile Money Services, and the CIT Significant Economic Presence Order.

The SEP Order, signed by former finance minister Zainab Ahmed and gazetted in May 2020, defines significant economic presence as foreign companies deriving at least N25m annually from digital services in Nigeria.

An affidavit deposed to by Jimada Yusuf, a member of the Special Investigation Team from the Office of the National Security Adviser, revealed that Binance had been operating in Nigeria for over six years without registration.

Yusuf stated that during a 2024 meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Binance executives (Anjarwalla and Gambaryan) admitted to having 386,256 active Nigerian users on its platform, with a trading volume of $21.6bn and net revenue of $35.4m for 2023.

The affidavit also accuses Binance of operating without required licences and permits, non-compliance with the Money Laundering Act, offering unauthorised financial services, providing currency speculation services.

The NSA said Binance unlawfully listed and traded the Nigerian Naira on its platform, even after claiming it had delisted the currency following investigations.

The affidavit also alleged that Binance refused to provide detailed business records spanning six years, despite a Federal High Court order mandating disclosure to FIRS via the EFCC.

The FIRS, represented by lead counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), was present in court February 11, 2025 when the suit was called ufor hearing before Justice Inyang Ekwo. However, Binance’s legal team was absent.

Agabi Informed the court that attempts to serve Binance directly had been unsuccessful, and he had filed a motion for substituted service on them.

Justice Ekwo granted the motion and directed that substituted service be carried out within seven days.

The case was adjourned to March 3, 2025.

Among others, FIRS is seeking “A declaration that Binance is liable to pay annual corporate income tax for having a significant economic presence in Nigeria.

“A declaration that Binance and its executives must file income tax returns for 2022 and 2023. An order compelling Binance to pay $2.001bn in taxes for 2022 and 2023.

“Penalties, including 10% annual interest and a 26.75% CBN lending rate, until the taxes are fully paid. Compensation of $79.51bn and N231m for economic losses.”