NGA Showcases Nigeria’s Energy Potential with a Dedicated Nigeria Pavilion at World Gas Conference 2025

The Nigerian Gas Association (‘NGA’) is pleased to announce its designation as an Association Partner for the World Gas Conference (WGC) 2025, at which it will host a dedicated Nigerian Pavilion showcasing to a global audience Nigeria’s gas story and the abundance of opportunities within the industry.

The conference, which is the most significant global gathering of gas and energy professionals, will take place from May 19 to 23, 2025, at the China National Convention Centre in Beijing, with over 30,000 participants from 70 countries, 600 companies, and 400 expert speakers expected to attend, the event offers an unparalleled platform for global collaboration in the energy sector.

This year’s theme, “Energising a Sustainable Future,” aligns seamlessly with the NGA’s mission to position natural gas as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s decarbonisation journey, and by participating in WGC 2025, the NGA will reinforce Nigeria’s pivotal role in regional, continental and global energy discussions while advocating for natural gas as a vital transition fuel towards a low-carbon industrial transformation.

The NGA Nigeria Pavilion, in collaboration with the Decade of Gas (DoG) Secretariat, creates a platform for industry players to contribute to spotlighting the nation’s abundant natural gas resources, cutting-edge innovations, and strategic initiatives driving energy security, sustainability, and economic growth.

Speaking on the significance of WGC 2025, NGA President Akachukwu Nwokedi said: “The significance of Nigeria’s role in the global energy market cannot be over-emphasised. Our country possesses the capacity to drive transformative growth within Nigeria and across Africa. The World Gas Conference provides the ideal platform to highlight our contributions to a sustainable energy future on the continent”.

Highlighting the importance of showcasing Nigeria’s energy milestones, Mr. Nwokedi added, “The Nigerian Pavilion reflects Nigeria’s progress as an energy-rich nation. It also underscores our commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment through robust policies and infrastructure that support accelerated and sustainable gas sector growth, without losing sight of our decarbonisation objectives”.

In recognition of Nigeria’s growing influence in the global energy sector, the WGC will feature the Nigerian Day event, a dedicated celebration of Nigeria’s rich culture and contributions to the global energy landscape.

Regarding the occasion, Mr. Nwokedi stated: “Nigerian Day is a unique opportunity to celebrate our culture on a global stage, showcasing the rich culture and heritage that define our people. This celebration is not just about recognising our achievements but also about sharing the vibrant essence of Nigeria with the world.”

He encouraged the corporates entities in the energy sector to take advantage of the Nigeria Pavilion at the WGC, saying, “This is not just an opportunity to narrate Nigeria’s energy story but also a chance to engage with global decision-makers, policymakers, and investors.

For decades, the World Gas Conference has served as a premier knowledge-sharing forum, shaping the trajectory of the global gas industry. As an Association Partner for WGC 2025, the NGA as Nigeria’s leading gas industry advocacy group will ensure Nigeria’s voice resonates globally, fostering partnerships, collaboration and innovation that will unlock Nigeria’s latent potential for a more sustainable energy future.

Interested organisations are encouraged to contact the NGA via es@nigeriangasassociation.org.ng and conferences@nigeriangasassociation.org.ng for sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.

The Nigerian Gas Association is the umbrella body and advocacy voice for the gas industry in Nigeria, representing both private and public sector interests. Focusing on promoting natural gas as a vehicle for economic growth and sustainability, the NGA creates an enabling environment for the optimal development and utilisation of Nigeria’s vast gas resources.