MWUN promotes 14 staff for hard work, efficient productivity

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), has promoted some of the union’s Staff across board of its branches.

The Head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, said in a statement on Wednesday that the affected staff had since assumed their new designations.

Ikemefuna said they were elevated in recognition of their dedication. discipline, commitment, hard work and a good attitude toward effective and efficient productivity on the job.

The affected officers are; Comrade Oniha Erazua, Secretary-General of the Union, who now takes over the reign of the Union as the new Ag. SG; Comrade Ekpo John, Deputy Secretary-General now takes over as the new DSG Administration and Human Resources of the Union, while Comrade Kenneth Ibanga, Deputy Secretary-general,now DSG Protocol/International Relations.

According to the statement, Comrade Ajayi A.Akinwunmi is now Deputy Secretary-General, Organizing/Operations of the Union and will also oversee the Seamen Branch.

Besides, Comrade Joseph Ekwere is now Ag. General Secretary of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Branch of the Union, Comrade Olungwe Dagogo,p was romoted to Ag. General Secretary of the Seafarers Branch of the Union, while Comrade Garba Biu Mohammed has been elevated to the position of Ag. Assistant General Secretary (AGS), to the Shipping Branch of the Union on Ship Data Management.

Comrade R. Adebago is the current Accountant to oversee NPA/Seafarers Account respectively, Comrade Iyabo Ajibade now Accounts to oversee Dockworkers/Shipping Branches, respectively and Comrade Owolabi A. Mark has now been promoted as the new Senior Legal Officer of the Union.

The statement added that Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna has been named Senior Media Officer/Head Media of the Union.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2