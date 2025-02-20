Julius Berger deserves an award for zero complaints – Public Complaints Commission

L-R… Manager, Special Duties, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Friday Akhere; Commissioner Public Complaints Commission, PCC FCT, Hon. Musa Dikko; Director, Administration, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alh. Dr Abdulaziz Kaita; State Director Investigation, PCC; Mrs. Irene Chuka Ogbogu; Deputy Director Investigation, PCC, Mrs. Jideri Agbese and Head Public Relations, PCC; Emmanuel Ugboaja when officials of the Commission paid a courtesy visit to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on Wednesday.

The Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), FCT, Hon. Musa Dikko has commended leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for its strict compliance with regulations, stating that the company deserves an award for maintaining a record free of public complaints,

Speaking during the Commission’s courtesy visit to the company’s headquarters Wednesday, Dikko emphasized the long-standing relationship between the PCC and Julius Berger, praising the company’s excellence in construction and labour relations. “Our joy is that every construction done by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is nearly perfect. I say ‘nearly’ because they say no one is perfect,” he remarked.

On the company’s handling of compensation matters at project sites, the Commissioner noted that Julius Berger has consistently ensured prompt and fair compensation to affected individuals, including those in the FCT. “Each time compensation is required, my parents and our people always feel at ease because Julius Berger’s approach is different from other construction companies. This long-standing commitment has ensured that no complaints have been brought to the Public Complaints Commission regarding the company’s conduct. Where there is no peace there can be no development, and for this, Julius Berger deserves an award”, he added.

The Commission’s State Director of Investigation, Irene Chuka Ogbogu echoed Dikko’s sentiments, appreciating the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts and its commitment to due diligence.

Responding to the commendation, the Director of Administration at Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alh. Dr Abdulaziz Kaita acknowledged the fruitful collaboration between the company and the PCC. He assured that the company remains dedicated to upholding workers’ and communities’ rights whilst adhering to all regulatory frameworks. “As a company, we have always strived to operate within legal and ethical guidelines. Our cooperation with the PCC has been beneficial to both parties, and we will continue to support the Commission’s mandate of protecting the rights of the people and ensuring compliance,” he stated.

Kaita further emphasized that as one of Nigeria’s largest employers of labour in the construction industry today, Julius Berger recognizes the responsibilities that come with its status. “Being a major employer of labour requires us to be diligent in the protection of our workers and the citizens. We have internal policies which we abide by, and I can assure you that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc will ensure everything is done through the due process, he assured.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a strong relationship that ensures public trust, compliance, and the continuous development of Nigeria’s infrastructure sector.

The PCC delegation on the courtesy visit included: the Chairman, Hon. Musa Dikko, State Director of Investigation, Mrs. Irene Chuka Ogbogu; Deputy Director of Investigation, Mrs. Jideri Agbese; Head of Public Relations, Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja; Deputy Head of Public Relations, Mr. Alex Akinyele and Information Officer, Ms. Gladys Iduku.