ICPC Chairman promises improved welfare for staff as commission organises training on effective service delivery

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has promised improved welfare for members of staff of the Commission before the end of the year 2025.

The ICPC Boss gave the assurance during the opening ceremony of a two-day sensitization workshop organized for the staff of the Commission.

Dr. Aliyu emphasized that plans have been set in motion to ensure an effective turnover in the welfare of staff promising that the much-anticipated positive change would manifest soon.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to reassure all officers that Management is working assiduously to boost the welfare package of staff both now and when they exit the service … We recognize that this will be one of the best forms of motivation for excellent service delivery, so it is top on our agenda for the year 2025.”

The Chairman also urged the participants to establish a strong foundation for service delivery, ensuring that they carry out their duties efficiently while upholding the Commission’s reputation.

He further mentioned that the sensitization session would include a presentation on the ICPC Service Charter, and an overview of the Code of Ethics while emphasizing the staff’s role in its implementation.

He said, “The Code was designed to guide the behavior of staff in dealing with ethical issues, to prevent corruption, enhance integrity and transparency in all operations.”

He charged the participants to utilize the workshop to enhance their service delivery skills and significantly improve their abilities to align with the core values of the Commission in 2025 and beyond.

On her part, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM, Mrs. Nnnena Akajemeli advised the participants to work towards improvements in service delivery by embracing the right attitudes to work.

She said “The right attitude to work, especially in the context of anti-corruption efforts, is essential to ensuring success in ICPC’s mandate. Effective complaint handling is a critical tool in preventing service failures and corruption. By embracing transparency, accountability, and professionalism, ICPC can contribute to better governance and public trust.”

In her opening remarks at the workshop, the Head of ICPC’s SERVICOM Unit, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua thanked the management of the Commission for giving the Unit the needed support and cooperation saying through the support, the ICPC had been recognized for diligent and effective service delivery.

“For his cooperation and support, the Hon. Chairman was given an award by the SERVICOM office in 2024 in recognition of his support and commitment to citizen-centered service delivery. This award is the first time a Chairman of ICPC has been so recognized and I believe it is well deserved. Not every Chairman got the Award.”

She also encouraged staff of the Commission to have positive mindsets towards any given task saying “We are all just ‘Servants’ of the people and under our watch, service must not fail. Let us therefore endeavour to always put in our best regardless of the situation around us and develop a culture of continuous improvement.”

