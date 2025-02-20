FG flags off dualisation of Ajaokuta junction – Okene – Okpella – Auchi – Ekpoma – Benin road in Kogi, Edo states

….assures of 50-100 years road guarantee

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

–

Sequel to the termination of the contracts for Sections II, III, and IV of the Dualisation of Obajana Junction – Benin Road due to non-performance and effluxion of time, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi has flagged off the said projects in Ekpoma, Edo State.

At the flag-off ceremony yesterday, Umahi said President Bola Tinubu directed a permanent solution on the road using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) technology with a 50-100 years guarantee.

According to him, hitherto, commuters and motorists have been going through hardship due to its failure and high traffic volume, hence the dire need for its dualisation.

He stated that the project has lingered for too long with attendant consequences on the road users, adding that he has held several meetings with the former contractors but nothing changed.

Upon reporting back to the President, he said the President ordered for immediate and permanent solution to alleviate the suffering, which led to the termination of three (3) out of the four (4) sections of the entire alignment.

According to him: “As an adjoining part of the East-West road, it is very dear to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is, as well, a vital link to the Federal Capital (Abuja) and other Northern States with the South-East, South-West, and South-South geo-political zones of the country, thereby helping to connect and improve economic activities”.

He commended the Governor and the good people of Edo state for the display of team spirit on the project. Umahi disclosed that the Governor does not only supervise State Government works but extends his monitoring to those of the Federal Government.

He expressed his gladness for the governor’s humble disposition and for the quantum of projects going on in the state within a spate of 100 days in office, which was being celebrated on the same day.

While appreciating the President for his concern for the plight of the people plying the road, as well as those living along its corridor, the Minister pleaded with them for patience during the duration of the construction of the additional lanes and reconstruction of the existing alignment.

He directed the contractors to expedite action on the work,, saying that delays will not be tolerated.

In his remarks, the representative of Presiden Bola Tinubu and Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo praised the President and the Minister of Works for coming to the aid of the people of Edo State.

According to him, with this kind gesture of Mr. Presidemt, light has entered the state. He promised, on behalf of his people, unalloyed support for the President’s re-election in 2027.

Also, the Governor of Kogi State being represented by the Deputy Governor thanked the President for the fatherly gesture, assuring him of reciprocity during the elections.

In a Goodwill Message, the former Governor of Edo State and Senator representing Edo North, Sen. Adams Oshomole hailed the magnanimity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the untiring spirit of Engr. David Umahi, while thanking God for witnessing the day.

It is worthy of note that the dualization of Lokoja – Benin Road is in four Sections, but three sections of the road project fall under Edo State. Section II starts from Okene to Auchi, which is about 63.70km long; Section III starts from Auchi – Ehor, which is about 54.224km long, and Section IV, which starts from Ehor – Benin is about 67.9km long.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations the Section I (Obajana Junction-Ajaokuta Junction) of the project, which is ongoing, is being handled by Messrs CGC (Nig.) Ltd. They were also awarded Section II, while Section III is being given to Messrs Bua Construction (Nig.) Ltd. and IV to CBC (Nig.) Ltd.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2