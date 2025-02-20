Exponential Conference 2025: Redefining Leadership with Divine Wisdom, Innovation, and Global Impact.

The Exponential Conference, a globally renowned gathering of ministry and marketplace leaders, returns in 2025 with the theme “Intelligent Fire.” Scheduled for Monday, February 24, to Wednesday, February 26, 2025, the hybrid event will take place at the Pistis Conference Centre, Lagos, with online participation available to audiences worldwide.

Exponential 2025 is set to spark a renewed passion for leadership by exploring the powerful synergy of divine wisdom, strategic intelligence, and innovative action. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving world, this year’s conference will equip participants with transformative insights to lead with clarity, creativity, and conviction across sectors.

According to Godman Akinlabi, Global Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church & Convener, Exponential Conference, “Today’s leadership demands more than conventional wisdom; it requires Intelligent Fire, an inspired balance of purpose-driven passion and practical strategy. At Exponential 2025, we aim to empower leaders with the tools to build enduring legacies and shape society through faith, innovation, and resilience.”

This year’s conference will host an impressive array of speakers who have significantly impacted ministry, business, and governance. Featured speakers include Bola Akinlabi, Global Co-Lead Pastor of The Elevation Church and Co-host of the Exponential Conference; Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President of Nigeria and advocate for governance and youth empowerment; Ibukun Awosika, former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria and accomplished entrepreneur; and Sam Adeyemi, Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre and global leadership expert.

Other distinguished speakers include David Abioye, respected clergy leader and mentor; Leke Alder, renowned brand strategist and leadership consultant; Paul Cole, President of the Christian Men’s Network, USA; Jerry Eze, Convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers (NSPPD); Yemi Davids, Global Lead Pastor of Global Impact Church and Chairman of PFN Lagos; and Nathaniel Bassey, an internationally acclaimed worship leader.

These thought leaders will share practical insights on leadership resilience, economic transformation, and faith-based influence to help attendees thrive in an increasingly complex world. The conference is scheduled to hold between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM daily at the Pistis Conference Centre, Jakande, Lekki, Lagos. With virtual access available globally, the event remains accessible to a diverse audience regardless of location.

Exponential 2025 will feature insightful plenary sessions that address the integration of divine wisdom with modern leadership practices. The conference will also offer specialised breakout discussions on essential topics such as raising marketplace champions, harnessing technology for ministry growth, and navigating global shifts with strategic foresight.

Additionally, the Worship Leaders Conference, a dedicated session for gospel creatives, will provide guidance on using their talents to serve God effectively while maintaining professional integrity. Alongside these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to network with peers, mentors, and industry influencers, fostering collaborations that extend beyond the event itself.

Although participation in Exponential 2025 is free, registration must be made prior at 2025conference.exponentialng.org. Attendees can join onsite in Lagos or at any of the 33 designated viewing centres across Nigeria and beyond.

Headquartered in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, but with campuses across Nigeria, the UK, the US, Canada, and Europe. The Elevation Church is a dynamic force for positive change, dedicated to making greatness common and leaving a lasting positive impact on lives.

