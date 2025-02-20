February 20, 2025
Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 20, 2025

Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

Don’t allow your backgrounds debar you from greatness, Lagos commissioner, group advise male students

by Peter Anayo0111

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab and the Chief Executive Officer, Mudi Africa, Mudiagha Clement have charged male students to be disciplined and focused in order to achieve their purpose in life.

 

Wahab and Mudi were among the panelists at the final third day of the residential workshop tagged, Lagos Boy Child Initiative, LBCI organized by Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu held in Agbowa-Ikosi Model College.

 

Over 200 boys selected from both private and public schools, orphanages, and technical schools were part of the three-day workshop.

 

The 2025 edition was the third in its series with the first and second editions held in 2022 and 2024 and over 400 school boys benefitting.

 

 

While addressing the boys, Wahab urged them not to allow their background to limit their purpose in life.

 

He also urged them to be consistent in what they want to achieve and avoid distractions.

 

“Find your purpose in life. Don’t look at your background and don’t allow it to limit you. Ensure you have discipline. Have the courage to say NO at times and learn to speak out. Be consistent and don’t get distracted. Don’t chase money, chase your dreams and the money will come,” Wahab said.

 

He spoke further: “Don’t be discouraged by the circumstances of your birth or environment. Every boy child should have a clear vision of what he wants in life.”

 

He commended the First Lady for organizing an initiative that focuses on boy children rather than the girls which has always been the norm.

 

“When we nurture a boy child, we are nurturing the pillar of a home,” he said.

 

Emphasising the need for discipline,  Mudi counseled the boys on self-improvement, adding that no matter the talent they have, without discipline their growth will be minimal.

 

“You must have a vision. No matter how talented you are, you must have discipline. Improve yourself and focus on your education,” Mudi said.

 

The climax of the three-day workshop was a cooking competition among five groups of five boys.

 

Each member of the group that came first (Team Ikeja) received a shopping voucher of N100,000  while each member of each group came second (Team Lagos Island). and third (Team Epe) received a shopping voucher of N50,000.

 

