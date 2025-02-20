Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit held in Lagos

L-r …Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician Senator Iyiola Omisore’; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chairman Lagos, Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; Deputy Governor Lagos State, Engr. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Council For the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Engr. Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; during the regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit on Restructuring, Reforms and the inauguration of (LRSC) organised by COREN held at Marriott hotel Ikeja GRA Lagos on 18/2/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… General Manager Electrical, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FANN). Engr, Ndukwe Kalu; Chairman Lagos, Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; President, Council For the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Engr, Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Deputy Governor Lagos State, Engr. Dr Obafemi Hamzat; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala; Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile.

L-r … Deputy Governor Lagos State, Engr. Dr Obafemi Hamzat; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala; Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Standing from l-r ...Engr Nnoli Akpedeye; Engr Nkechi Isigwe;(Both past President of APWEN) Chairman (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; President. (COREN) Engr,Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Deputy Governor Lagos State ,Engr.Dr Obafemi Hamzat; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala; Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Engr Idiat Amusu; Engr, Dr. Felica Agubata; Engr Funmi Kadiri. and others.

L-R …Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr Abiola Kosegbe; Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chairman, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Engr Olayinka Abdul; President. (COREN) Engr. Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Engr Nnoli Akpedeye and Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

From 4th left …Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician Senator Iyiola Omisore’; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chairman Lagos, Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; pose with the Lagos Regional Steering Committee.

Cross Section of the Participants; during the regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit on Restructuring, Reforms and the inauguration of (LRSC) organised by COREN, held at Marriott Hotel Ikeja GRA Lagos on 18/2/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2