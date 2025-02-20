February 21, 2025
Photo Gallery

Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo079

L-r …Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician  Senator Iyiola Omisore’; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers,  Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chairman Lagos, Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; Deputy Governor Lagos State, Engr. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; President, Council  For the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Engr. Prof Sadiq Abubakar;  Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile;  during the regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit on Restructuring, Reforms and the inauguration of (LRSC) organised by COREN held at Marriott hotel Ikeja GRA Lagos on 18/2/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… General Manager  Electrical, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria  (FANN). Engr, Ndukwe Kalu;   Chairman Lagos, Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; President, Council  For the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Engr, Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Deputy Governor Lagos State,  Engr. Dr Obafemi Hamzat; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers,  Engr Margaret Oguntala;  Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile.

L-r … Deputy Governor Lagos State, Engr. Dr Obafemi Hamzat; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala; Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician  Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Standing from l-r ...Engr Nnoli Akpedeye; Engr Nkechi Isigwe;(Both past President of APWEN) Chairman (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; President. (COREN) Engr,Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Deputy Governor Lagos State ,Engr.Dr Obafemi Hamzat; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers,  Engr Margaret Oguntala; Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Engr Idiat Amusu; Engr, Dr. Felica Agubata; Engr Funmi Kadiri. and others.

L-R …Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr Abiola Kosegbe; Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chairman, Engr Atinuke Owolabi; Engr Olayinka Abdul; President. (COREN) Engr. Prof Sadiq Abubakar; Engr Nnoli Akpedeye and  Engr Olufunmilade Akingbagbohun.

From 4th left  …Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician  Senator Iyiola Omisore’; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers,  Engr Margaret Oguntala; Chairman Lagos, Regional Steering Committee (LRSC) Engr Ibikunle Ogunbayo; Vice President (COREN) Engr Olu Ogunduyile;   pose with the Lagos Regional Steering Committee.

Cross Section of the Participants;  during the regional Engineering Stakeholders Summit on Restructuring, Reforms and the inauguration of (LRSC) organised by COREN, held at Marriott Hotel Ikeja GRA Lagos on 18/2/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

