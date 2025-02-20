CBN retains all monetary policy parameters in first MPC meeting for 2025

February 20, 2025
by Peter Anayo0114

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday voted unanimously to retain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), which is the baseline lending rate, at 27.50 per cent.

The MPC took the decision at the end of its 299th meeting and the first for 2025.

The committee also voted to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50 per cent for Deposit Money Banks and 16 per cent for Merchant Banks.

The MPC equally retained the Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 30 per cent and the Asymmetric Corridor at +500/-100 basis points around the MPR.

 

