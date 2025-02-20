Anambra NSCDC, UNIZIK collaborate on campus security

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Command, Commandant Maku Olatunde, had assured Nnamdi Azikiwe University, ( UNIZIK ) Awka, of improved safety and security of lives and property in the University.

Commandant Maku gave the assurance on Wednesday, during a working visit to the University in Awka, on the invitation of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph I. Ikechebelu.

Addressing the school management team, the NSCDC State helmsman commended the efforts of the Acting Vice Chancellor and his team in fostering a peaceful learning environment in the University and appealed to them to key into the NSCDC Safe School Project to combat criminal activities within and outside the University environment.

He reiterated the commitment of the Corps to respond to the University’s security demands at all times, saying that the NSCDC Safe School Project beyond ensuring smooth learning and teaching process in schools, has a mandate that covers the prevention of rape, kidnapping, sexual harassment, intimidation, cultism, and bullying, among others.

The NSCDC State Commandant urged the staff and students to be security conscious, and report suspicious movements to the NSCDC and other security agencies for timely response.

Prof. Joseph Anyachebelu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor while expressing his appreciation for the visit, highlighted the cordial working and seamless relationship between the University and the NSCDC, which he described as unprecedented.

The Acting Vice Chancellor pledged to collaborate with the NSCDC on the Safe School Project, aimed at enhancing the safety and security of students and staff within the university community.

He emphasized the importance of sustaining the mutual affiliation between the two institutions, particularly given the University’s densely populated campus, and stressed the need for enhanced collaboration to maintain the prevailing peace and security within the institution.

According to the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, PRO, in the state, Mr. Okadigbo Edwin, Prof. Ikechebelu commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for her dedication to protecting critical national, state, and local government assets and infrastructure. He also encouraged NSCDC personnel to take advantage of courses offered by the university to enhance their career prospects.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2