Nigerian roads: Umahi stresses use of concrete pavement, says it’s panacea to terrains with high water

…hails contractors on good job

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has stated that the adoption of continuous reinforcement concrete pavement (CRCP) technology on some roads in the country is the best thing that can happen to Nigeria, particularly in flood-prone areas and those with high water table levels that take high volumes of traffic.

He avowed this while fielding questions from the media during an inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of a 2.46-kilometre Special Intervention Project on the East-West Road in Delta State (CH.28+400-CH.50+300) being handled by M/S Truetech Global Investment Services Limited.

Stating President Tinubu’s determination to ensure that the roads along the economic corridors of the nation get the adequate priority they deserve, the Minister expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the job being done on concrete.

“Concrete is good for areas that experience double rainfall maxima. Roads built with concrete will last between fifty (50) to hundred (100) years, while asphaltic ones will fall within ten (10) years. Concrete is the solution to flood-density roads,” Umahi insisted.

The Minister also took time to interact with the youth and community leaders of the areas, where work is ongoing, where they unanimously attested to the quality of work the Federal Government is doing.

They, however, as Oliver Twist, requested for more work to be extended to their various communities. Motorists and commuters were not left behind, as they poured encomiums on the Minister and Mr. President for alleviating their sufferings on the hitherto failed alignment, which is giving taxpayers value for their money.

Other ongoing road projects inspected on the same day with similar satisfactory remarks were the 110.63-kilometre Dualisation of Sapele – Agbor – Ewu Road, Section I (Sapele – Agbor) C/No.6249 in Delta State by Messrs CGC (Nig) Ltd; 83.3-kilimetre Rehabilitation of Asaba-Agbor Dual Carriageway, Edo State Border in Delta State C/NO.7646 by Messrs Hartland (Nig). Ltd and the 23.2-kilometre Reconstruction of Benin-Sapele-Warri Dual Carriageway, Section III (Ibada Elume – Warri) Km.66+800 – Km.90+000 (23.2km) under the Road Infrastructure Development And Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme, Contract No.8022 being handled by the M/S. Skecc (Nig.) Ltd.

Umahi urged the contractors on the projects visited to expedite action, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is, eagerly, awaiting their completion.

In a statement signed by Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, he, however, solicited understanding, as well as cooperation, while the task of making Nigeria’s roads user-friendly, lasts.