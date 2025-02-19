NGE, others pay last respect to late Deputy Editor of Champion, Bisiriyu Olaoye at 8th Day fidau

Guild of Editors and son of the late Deputy Editor of the Champion Newspapers, Mr. Hakeem Olaoye (4th left) at the 8th Day fidau for the deceased on 19th February 2025 at his residence, 21 Busari Street, off The Bell B/stop, Ota, Ogun State.

Some members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE and the management and staff of the Champion Newspapers on 19th February paid last respects to the late Deputy Editor of the medium, Mr Bisiriyu Olaoye at the deceased’s 8th Day fidau (prayers).

The prayers took place at Bisiriyu’s residence in Ota, Ogun State, where Islamic clerics took turns to reflect on the personality traits of Bisiriyu’s humility and philanthropy.

In his lecture, Imam Bolaji Basiru admonished people to always get prepared for death which usually comes unannounced.

He cited a verse of the Holy Qur’an where Allah advised mankind to laugh a little but should be sober about their end.

L-R… Imam Qomorudeen Onigbaaso, the Egushi Central Mosque Mufaseer, Alhaji Bolaji Basiru, Imam Abdulfatahi Mogaji and Sheikh Taofeeq Sodiq at the 8th Day fidau for late Deputy Editor of the Champion Newspapers, Mr Bisiriyu Olaoye on 19th February 2025 at his residence, 21 Busari Street, off The Bell B/stop, Ota, Ogun State.

“We should all get prepared for death which comes to us unannounced. Whatever we do should be a reflection of righteousness for us to have everlasting end,” he stated.

He added that as humans, “We don’t want our loved ones to die but God knows the best.”

He went further to admonish, “Everyone should prepare for Allah’s trials. Bisiriyu has gone, it is left for those of us still living to be of right conduct.”

Also, Sheikh Taofeeq Sodiq commended the late Bisiriyu’s philanthropy, noting that “he lived a worthy life where he gave out to the needy joyfully.”

The cleric enjoined people to strive for goodness, saying adhering to evils would have its consequences.