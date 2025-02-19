28.1 C
Mimiko visits Adebanjo’s family, calls him a true federalist

by Peter Anayo0128

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Signing the Condolence register during the visit to the late elder statement in Lagos. February 19… Photos Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

Former Ondo Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko on Wednesday said the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo was a dogged fighter for a truly federal Republic.

 

Mimiko in a statement made available after his visit to the Adebanjo Lagos home, said the departed statesman was “a dogged fighter, an Awoist, an unrepentant fighter for a truly Federal Republic.”

L-r …Mr. Segun Adebanjo (son); Chief Ademola Folarin; Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Mr Babafemi Adebanjo (son).

 

According to Mimiko the Adebanjo was a ” tough, resilient, strong, unwavering and, I dare say, iron-willed Federalist and statesman.”

 

“Pa Adebanjo has been known to me for a substantial part of my adult life and was more closely known in the past three decades.

 

“In all these times, he was a man who said his mind no matter who was involved. He did not cower, did not mince words and said it as he felt even when you found his position disagreeable,” Mimiko said.

L-r…Mr Segun Adebanjo (son) ; Former Governor of Ondo State , Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Mr Babafemi Adebanjo (Son).

 

Appreciating the support the deceased gave to him, Mimiko said Adebanjo “at all times opened his doors to me and shared his insights on all issues. “He was particularly supportive of our efforts in Ondo State between 2009 and 2017.”

 

On the personality of Adebanjo Mimiko said: “Love him or hate him, he was a dogged fighter, an Awoist, an unrepentant fighter for a truly Federal Republic,” adding that “his demise offers all yet another opportunity to reflect deeply on our country’s prospects as a united nation, poised for meaningful development and a major global player,” who “has done his bit and history has recorded every part of his sojourn here on earth.”

L-r …Ms Lola Aboderin, Segun Adebanjo; Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, Chief Ademola Folarin and Engr Gboye Adegbero. at the condolence visit to the late elder statement in Lagos. February 18/2025…Photos: Chinyere ikeanyi.

 

