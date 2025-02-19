Gov. Diri: Bayelsa has paid over N20 billion in gratuity to retirees since 2020

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has announced that his administration has paid over N20 billion in gratuity arrears to retired workers since assuming office in 2020.

Diri made this disclosure on Tuesday during the inauguration of the secretariat building for both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Amarata, Yenagoa. The complex, constructed by the Bayelsa State Government, was inaugurated by Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

The governor emphasized that the new edifice symbolized the strong partnership between his administration and organized labor, noting that industrial harmony would lead to greater achievements. He reaffirmed his commitment to workers’ welfare, describing it as a top priority for his government.

“When we assumed office, outstanding gratuities and pensions were a major concern,” Diri stated. “We immediately adopted a policy to honor our senior citizens by settling their accumulated arrears. As we mark our fifth year in office, we have disbursed over N20 billion in gratuities and pensions to retirees. We will continue this effort and ensure the backlog is cleared before we leave office.”

The governor commended labor unions in the state for choosing dialogue over industrial action in resolving disputes, assuring them of his administration’s continued support.

Diri also explained that Governor Fubara was chosen to inaugurate the project due to his dedication to workers’ welfare in Rivers State.

On the issue of increased political representation for the Ijaw ethnic group, Diri urged the Ijaw National Congress (INC) to advocate for the creation of Toru-Ebe and Oil River states. He argued that the division of the Ijaw people across multiple states had led to their minority status in those regions, noting that only Bayelsa was created from the three states originally demanded by the Ijaws.

He further described Bayelsa’s current structure of just eight local government areas as an injustice that should be addressed by the federal government.

In his remarks, Governor Siminalayi Fubara praised Diri’s labor-friendly policies and encouraged workers to maintain a cooperative relationship with the government. He stressed that industrial crises would primarily affect workers themselves.

Fubara also highlighted the renewed cooperation between Rivers and Bayelsa states, stating, “For 16 years, there was tension between our states, but under my administration, we will foster unity and collaboration as sister states.”

Representing the NLC and TUC, former Bayelsa NLC Chairman Comrade Ebipre Ndiomu and Austin Jonah commended the government’s support, stating that the newly inaugurated secretariat was a testament to the strong partnership between labor and the state government.