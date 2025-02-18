Torrents of tributes trail death of Chief Edwin Clark at 97

..He spoke for the entire N/Delta–Tinubu

…Anyaoku, Fubara, Mbah, NGF, others mourn PANDEF Chairman

..He served Nigeria diligently —Speaker Abbas

.As NDDC laments loss of “unpretentious federalist”

Chidinma Uchegbu, Cosmas Chukwu, Emmanuel Nlewedum, Jonas Ezieke and Gbenga Olarinoye

The Federal Government has expressed sorrow at the demise of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of elder statesman and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, at the age of 97.

Chief Clark was a distinguished patriot, a relentless advocate for justice and equity, and a pillar of Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

His decades of service to the nation in various capacities – as a politician, nationalist, and elder statesman – left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s governance, unity, and development.

His advocacy, deep reservoir of wisdom, and unwavering commitment to national progress made him an invaluable voice in Nigeria’s political landscape. His wise counsel and selfless contributions to nation-building will be sorely missed.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Clark’s family, the government and people of Delta State, and all Nigerians who benefited from his extraordinary life of service”.

We pray for the repose of his soul and for strength and comfort for those mourning this great loss.

Also, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep sadness over the passing on of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, describing him as an unpretentious federalist, who gave his all in service to God, country, and humanity at large.

Mbah, in a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @PNMbah, Tuesday, said Chief Edwin Clark discharged his calling as a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, and a champion of equity, justice, and true federalism.

“I received with rude shock the passing on of a revered statesman, Chief Edwin Clark. He was one man, whom you were never in doubt of where he stood on any national issue.

“He was a courageous leader and was not just bold and vocal, but also he was principled in his advocacy.

“He was a conscience of the nation, voice of reason, social crusader, champion of equity and justice, and an unpretentious federalist.

“He fought for democracy, good governance, and fiscal federalism until he breathed his last.

“This is, therefore, a grave loss, not only to his immediate family, Delta State, and the Niger Delta, but also to the nation as a whole,” he said.

Similarly, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said that Nigeria has lost a Beacon of Hope following the demise of the leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

This is just as the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, also mourned the demise of one of the leaders of the Niger Delta region, describing him as a “True Patriot and a Voice of Justice”.

Governor Fubara, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi extended condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town in Delta State over the passing of their father, Chief Edwin Clark at 97 years.

Governor Fubara described as tragic the news of the death of Chief Clark, which was made public on behalf of the family by Prof C. C. Clark, adding that it was rather heart-wrenching, given the impact of such a loss.

The Governor said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the loss of our beloved father and leader, Chief Edwin Clark. Despite his age, he remained active, serving as beacon of hope and conscience to leaders in government.

“He kept in touch with national issues and did not cease from providing elderly counsel to leaders at various levels, in pursuit of responsible and responsive leadership in Nigeria.”

Governor Fubara noted that Chief Edwin Clark, as a courageous Ijaw leader, nationalist, and freedom fighter, demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the unity of Nigeria, and boldly defended the rights of the minorities, especially Niger Deltans.

“He has left indelible footprints as a nationalist for the inspiring roles he played in the Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (MBLF), and as leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). I pray the Almighty God to grant the repose of his soul and reward his courageous services to the Niger Delta region and Nigeria.”

He however consoled the family, saying: “As you navigate this dark period, remember that you are not alone. May the Almighty God grant you the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss.”

Similarly, the Board, Management, and staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, joining in mourning the exit of the Clark described him as a rare gem and an outstanding leader for not just the South-South geopolitical zone and the Niger Delta but for Nigeria and the black race.

The NDDC Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, in a release he signed on behalf of the Board and Management of the Commission said Late Pa Clark’s unrelenting advocacy for the region and Nigeria’s unity and development will remain indelible in their memories.

Ebie said, “For us in the NDDC, Pa Clark was an outstanding leader not just for the South-South geopolitical zone and the Niger Delta but for Nigeria and the black race.

“We are consoled that the foremost Ijaw leader left an indelible footprint on the sands of time. His impactful life is etched in bold relief in various sectors of Nigerian national life, as are the enviable accomplishments he achieved in many years of distinguished national service.

“As a man who lived through the struggles and triumphs of the colonial, Independence, and post-independence eras with all the twists and turns, Chief Clark was simply an unforgettable icon.

“Pa Clark served Nigeria in several capacities. He was a member of an advisory committee to the military governor of the Mid-Western Region, David Ejoor. As a cabinet member during the administration of Military Governor Samuel Ogbemudia and his days as Federal Commissioner of Information in 1975, Pa Clark demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the Nigerian cause.

“As commissioner for education, Chief Clark was instrumental in establishing the Mid-West College of Technology, which later became the University of Benin. The ex-Senator and founder of Edwin Clark University was very passionate about education.”

The NDDC Chairman added that Pa Clark was a courageous fighter who was still galvanising the Southern and Middle Belt peoples to restructure the Nigerian polity and preach peace, until his last breath.

He stated that the passing of Pa Edwin Clark closes a glorious chapter in the country’s annals.

“We at the NDDC do not merely mourn the departure of a great man; we grieve the loss of a guiding light whose voice is revered with wisdom and courage.

“Nigeria has lost a true patriot and a strong voice for justice,” he said.

On his part, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has mourned the death of Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, a renowned Ijaw leader and elder statesman.

Describing Clark’s demise as a huge loss to the nation, the Deputy Speaker in a statement remarked that he was a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the Niger Delta region where he was also the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Kalu extolled Clark’s candour and independent mindedness, saying that the late former Federal Commissioner of Information was widely known for his courage to bare his mind on issues of national significance without fear or favour.

The Deputy Speaker also applauded Clark’s modest contributions to the development of Ijaw nation and Nigeria at large, noting his stance on critical issues of resource control and restructuring.

“Clark’s passing is a significant loss, not only for his family, immediate community or Ijaw nation in the Niger Delta but also for the nation.

“He was very outspoken on issues of his personal conviction and of national significance. For all I knew about him, the late Elder Statesman impacted lives. He also impacted the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

“His legacy as a champion of justice, equity, and freedom will be remembered and honored. Indeed, he will be greatly missed.”

Commiserating with Clark’s family, the government, people of Delta State and the Ijaw nation in general, Kalu also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

In the same way, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) joins President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every stakeholder in the Nigerian project to mourn the passing of two great statesmen, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark, CON.

The deaths of the nonagenarians are a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who were never afraid to offer their views on issues of national importance, according to a statement by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The Forum recalls that the duo played critical roles in the evolution of the country’s democracy, constitutional development, and the discourse around its federal system vis-a-vis topical issues of resource control and the rights of ethnic minorities.

The NGF sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of South-West and South-South, especially Ogun and Delta States, and to the families of the statesmen on these sad developments.

The Forum prays for the repose of their souls, saying their legacies will endure for generations yet unborn.

Also, Chief Emeka Anyaoku GCON CFR has mourn the departure of Edwin Clark,

In his letter he wrote. ‘’I received the news of the death of E K Clark with great sadness.

Chief Edwin Clark lived a life of remarkable service to his country in various scenes: as a Commissioner in the Midwest region, as a Minister in the Federal government and as a Senator of the Federal Republic.

He was a powerful advocate of Nigerian unity through collaboration among the country’s various ethnic nationalities. As leader of his peoples’s cultural organisation in the Niger Delta (PANDEF) he promoted close consultation and solidarity with the leaders of the other similar organisations in the country: the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Afenifere, the AREWA and the Middle Belt Forum.

The passing of Chief E K Clark points to the end of the old brigade of Nigeria’s public servants. He will be mourned not only by the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family but also by his many friends and associates throughout the country and beyond.

However, The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has said Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, served Nigeria diligently until his passage on Monday.

This is contained in a condolence message issued to newsmen by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker Musa Krishi on Tuesday im Abuja

Chief Clark, who hailed Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, and was a former Federal Commissioner for Information, died at 97.

The Speaker described Chief Clark as an elder statesman who fought for the interests of the oil-rich Niger Delta region and one of the voices of reasoning in Nigeria.

Speaker Abbas noted that even after public service and politics, the nonagenarian Chief Clark continued to rally the Niger Delta, through PANDEM, and formed alliances with other regional and zonal bodies for the common good of the people.

While lamenting that Chief Clark left shortly after his counterpart in the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, passed away, the Speaker said Nigerians have left another giant in the polity too soon.

Speaker Abbas commiserated the people and the government of Delta State, and the Niger Delta by extension, while praying for the repose of Chief Clark’s soul.

He prayed to God to give the family of the late Chief Clark the fortitude to bear the loss.

. Soludo Grieves Death Of Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has expressed deep grief on the passing of a most distinguished Nigerian elder statesman and Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Tuesday at the age of 97.

In his condolence message, Governor Soludo extolled Chief Clark as an extraordinary Nigerian patriot who served this nation with uncommon dedication as a former Federal Commissioner for Information and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF). His voice resonated not just for the Niger Delta, but for all of Nigeria. As a lawyer, educationist, and elder statesman, Chief Clark’s interventions on national issues were marked by wisdom, foresight, and a dogged commitment to national unity founded on the principles of justice and equity.

The Governor further stated that Chief Clark was ever unapologetic in his pursuit of justice, equity, and true federalism, as his life exemplified the possibility of building bridges across ethnic and regional lines for the greater good of our nation. Although Chief Clark’s passing marks the end of an era, his uncompromising pursuit of a united, just, and truly federal Nigeria lives on.

Also, Governor Soludo mourns the recent loss of Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who passed away at 96. He was also known to be a relentless advocate for true federalism and would be dearly missed.

Therefore, Governor Soludo commiserates with the families of Chief Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the people of Niger Delta and Yoruba land, PANDEF and Afenifere, praying that their souls rest in peace.